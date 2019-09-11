thursday

TAMPA BAY (0-1)

at CAROLINA (0-1)

Line: Panthers by 7

Time: 8:20 p.m. (NFL Network)

Comment: Pertinent questions: What funny hat will Cam Newton wear to the postgame news conference, and is his shoulder OK? And will Bruce Arians be able to take Jameis Winston to another level, meaning one with fewer interceptions? Cannot trust Jameis behind a bad O-line, sorry. The Panthers have won nine of the past 12 games in the series, and Tampa has lost seven consecutive road games dating to last year. Newton feasts on Bucs: a 110.4 passer rating in six home starts, as well as 29 total touchdowns in 13 career meetings. Also, by the way, Christian McCaffrey is really good.

Wrath of Woody: Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians sometimes finds himself thinking, “I came out of retirement for this?” Carolina 24, Tampa Bay 10

— Comment by Greg Cote,

Miami Herald; prediction by

staff columnist Paul Woody

