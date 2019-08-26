Browns’ Beckham returns to practice
BEREA, Ohio — With Cleveland’s season opener on Sept. 8 against Tennessee quickly approaching, Odell Beckham Jr., who has been slowed by a hip injury, returned to team drills during practice on Monday for the first time in nearly three weeks.
Before the morning work- out, the three-time Pro Bowler had not been on the field with quarterback Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry and the rest of the starting offense since Aug. 6.
Beckham had been taking part only in individual drills while dealing with the hip issue, which the Browns have insisted was nothing too serious.
The 26-year-old made sharp cuts, ran at full speed and made several catches during 11 on 11 drills. He also did extra work in the red zone on the side with Mayfield as they try to establish chemistry to make up for lost time.
Elsewhere
Bills: Buffalo claimed linebacker Jeff Holland off waivers and released punter Cory Carter. Holland was added a day after being released by the Cardinals. He’s an undrafted free agent out of Auburn who appeared in three games with the Broncos last year.
Broncos: Denver created more than $4 million in salary cap space by cutting a trio of veterans Monday, savings that could go toward a seasoned backup quarterback or middle linebacker should it seek to plug holes on its roster.
The Broncos jettisoned sixth-year defensive lineman Zach Kerr, 10th-year outside linebacker Dekoda Watson and fifth-year returner/receiver Nick Williams. Kerr was due a $1.5 million salary this season with a cap hit of just over $2 million. Watson’s salary and cap hit were both $1.55 million and Williams recently signed a one-year, $805,000 contract that carried a cap hit of $645,000.
Cardinals: Arizona signed defensive linemen Clinton McDonald and Siupeli Anau. The 6-foot-2, 297-pound McDonald played in 15 games with the Raiders last season, finishing with 31 tackles and two sacks. The 6-foot-3, 282-pound Anau was with the Cardinals’ practice squad in 2017 and also during the preseason last season.
Chiefs: Kansas City lost backup quarterback Chad Henne on Saturday to a broken ankle that will require surgery and quickly signed veteran Matt Moore to provide depth behind starter Patrick Mahomes. Moore, 35, sat out last season after starting a pair of games for Miami in 2017, the end of a seven-year tenure with the Dolphins. Moore also spent three seasons with Carolina, and is 15-15 in 30 starts.
Saints: Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins returned to practice for the first time since tearing his Achilles tendon in New Orleans’ divisional round playoff victory over Philadelphia last January. Coach Sean Payton says he does not think it is realistic that Rankins would play in the regular-season opener, but the decision on Monday to bring Rankins back to practice indicates a realistic possibility he will be ready to return to the lineup before Week 6.
