OXNARD, Calif. — Dallas Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn has been suspended for the first two games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s ban on performance enhancers.
Quinn was acquired in a trade with Miami in the offseason. The league said Thursday the ninth-year player is eligible to practice and play in preseason games, but he is out until the regular season after breaking his left hand in practice at training camp.
The 29-year-old Quinn will be eligible to return in Week 3 at home against the Dolphins.
Quinn’s agent, Sean Kiernan, said he was “extremely disappointed” in the NFL’s decision to suspend Quinn. Kiernan said Quinn takes medication to control seizures. The agent said it is believed Quinn’s medication was contaminated with the substance in question when a prescription was filled at a pharmacy.
The Cowboys are counting on Quinn to start opposite DeMarcus Lawrence. Dallas gave up a sixth-round pick in the deal with the Dolphins. Quinn was acquired in part because of the indefinite suspension for Randy Gregory, who is expected to seek reinstatement for this season.
Browns trade Johnson to Texans
CLEVELAND — Cleveland traded running back Duke Johnson to the Houston Texans on Thursday for an undisclosed 2020 draft pick. A person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press that the Browns are getting a fourth-round pick that can become a third-rounder.
One of the NFL’s most versatile backs over the past four seasons, Johnson had grown unhappy with his role and asked to be traded earlier this year after the Browns signed suspended free agent running back Kareem Hunt, who will sit out the season’s first eight games.
Browns general manager John Dorsey had been adamant he wasn’t going to “give away” the 25-year-old Johnson, and he resisted several offers before striking a deal with the Texans.
Houston was looking for a proven backup to play behind starter Lamar Miller. The Texans released D’Onta Foreman earlier this week.
Johnson was drafted in the third round in 2015 after starring at Miami, where he is the school’s career rushing leader. He ran for 1,286 yards, caught 235 passes for 2,170 and scored 13 touchdowns for the Browns.
Chiefs add Claiborne on one-year deal
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Kansas City agreed to terms with cornerback Morris Claiborne on a one-year deal Thursday to fortify a thin and unproven backfield, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
The person, who said the deal could be worth about $3 million with incentives, spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced it. Claiborne still must pass a physical to make it official.
The Chiefs have been searching for help at cornerback all offseason, and that need became even more apparent when backup Keith Reaser suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. Claiborne would give Kansas City some depth behind the starting trio of Bashaud Breeland, Charvarius Ward and Kendall Fuller (Virginia Tech).
Claiborne, a former sixth-overall pick, is suspended the first four games of the season for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. That means the earliest he could play is Week 5 against the Colts, giving him plenty of time to learn defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo‘s system.
Claiborne spent his first five seasons with Dallas before spending the last two with the Jets. He has started 73 of the 77 games in which he has appeared, making 251 tackles and seven interceptions while scoring a pair of touchdowns.
Raiders ‘concerned’ over Jackson’s status
NAPA, Calif. — Raiders starting right guard Gabe Jackson went down with a left leg injury that the team fears could be serious during Thursday’s joint practice with the Rams.
Jackson was injured early in the session when someone rolled into his leg. He was taken off the field on a cart and owner Mark Davis went into the locker room shortly after that for almost 15 minutes.
The Raiders already will be without starting left guard Richie Incognito for the first two regular-season games because of a suspension and top backup Denzelle Good is expected to miss the start of the season after undergoing back surgery.
Jonathan Cooper is expected to start in Incognito’s place to begin the season. Denver Kirkland and Jordan Devey split time in Jackson’s place for the remainder of the practice.
Elsewhere
Colts: Backup offensive lineman Ian Silberman has been transported to a Buffalo-area hospital for precautionary reasons because of what the team is calling an abdominal medical issue. The Colts said Silberman was taken to the hospital before their preseason opener against the Bills on Thursday night. The team had no other details on the player’s status.
Dolphins: Defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche has signed with Miami two weeks after the Cardinals released their 2016 first-round draft pick. Nkemdiche is still recovering from ACL surgery last December, and the Dolphins placed him on the active/physically unable to perform list Thursday. He played in 27 games in three injury-plagued seasons with the Cardinals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.