CANTON, Ohio — At one end of the room sat Tony Gonzalez. All the way across it was Ed Reed.
Sometimes in the past, that’s as close to each other as the two new Hall of Famers cared to be.
Same thing for Champ Bailey and Ty Law when it came to covering Gonzalez, the game-changing tight end and matchup nightmare for defensive backs.
They’re all part of the class of 2019 that will be inducted Saturday night. On Friday, they spoke about each other — and the honor of entering the pro football shrine together.
“It was a hassle dealing with Tony,” said Reed, a five-time All-Pro for Baltimore as a ball-hawking safety and member of the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team, as were Gonzalez, Bailey and Law. “Tony was tough. You needed somebody else to help you. I’d tell Terrell Suggs, ‘You got to hit him before you pass rush.’
“Tony was crafty, big, tough to get around, a basketball guy.”
True. Gonzalez was a two-sport star at Cal. Clearly he chose the right profession, making six All-Pro teams, catching more passes (1,325) than anyone except Jerry Rice, and becoming the most accomplished tight end in NFL history.
Entering the hall with three exceptional DBs was striking for Gonzalez, whose ability to outrun linebackers and outmuscle or even outjump safeties and cornerbacks made him a dominant performer for 17 seasons.
“I loved it because he was the best,” Bailey said of his matchups with Gonzalez while both were in the AFC West, the tight end with Kansas City, the cornerback with Denver. Rarely did defensive coordinators ask cornerbacks to take on Gonzalez, but Bailey had the smarts, skill and temperament to do so.
“Tony was not necessarily fast, but fast enough. It was kind of refreshing for me to go against a bigger guy, not one of those [tight ends who play like wideouts]. I knew if the ball ever came his way, I had to worry about that big body [Gonzalez played at 6-5, 250, Bailey at 6-0, 195] and try to make a play. I never got a pick on him. He was one of the best.”
Gonzalez echoed those thoughts about Reed, Bailey and Law, who was a teammate in Kansas City in 2006-07.
“Ed was the only safety [of the three], and he was a top guy,” Gonzalez said. “I loved going against him and seeing how I stacked up. I won some and lost some.
“I went the most against Champ, twice a year, because the Broncos would match him against me a lot. Man, that was tough.
“Ty was my teammate for a while and I learned a lot, how hard he worked at the game.”
The four were joined in an interview session by fellow enshrinees Kevin Mawae, a dominant center for 16 seasons — and, yes, a player on the 2000s All-Decade team — Johnny Robinson, Gil Brandt and the family of late Broncos owner Pat Bowlen.
The Hall of Fame also announced Friday that it will expand its number of potential inductees to 20 next year, as part of the NFL’s celebration of its 100th season.
Elsewhere
Eagles: Philadelphia signed safety Johnathan Cyprien and released safety Godwin Igwebuike.
Cyprien, a second-round pick in 2013, has started 70 games for the Jaguars and Titans. He missed last season after tearing his ACL.
Cyprien gives the Eagles more veteran depth. Rodney McLeod is returning from knee surgery to play alongside Malcolm Jenkins. The Eagles already signed former Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo and they have Tre Sullivan, Blake Countess, Deiondre’ Hall and Trae Elston on the roster.
Cyprien has two interceptions, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and three sacks in his career.
Jaguars: Rookie tight end Josh Oliver has a “significant” hamstring injury that could cause him to miss the regular-season opener.
A third-round draft pick from San Jose State, Oliver strained his right hamstring during practice Thursday.
The Jaguars are counting on the 6-foot-5 Oliver to bolster the passing game, hoping he creates mismatches for defenses and gives new quarterback Nick Foles a bigger target near the end zone.
Free-agent signee Geoff Swaim and James O’Shaughnessy likely will get more work while Oliver is sidelined.
Jets: Left tackle Kelvin Beachum and running back/wide receiver Ty Montgomery are dealing with ankle injuries that could sideline them for a few days.
Coach Adam Gase said Friday neither injury appears serious. The Jets practice again Saturday before having a day off Sunday.
Gase added that cornerback Trumaine Johnson was nursing a groin issue before practice, but participated during the first half of the session before sitting out.
Beachum was injured during drills involving the offensive and defensive lines. He was replaced by third-round pick Chuma Edoga on the first-team offense.
Lions: Darius Slay was activated from the active/non-football injury list prior to the Detroit Lions’ practice Friday night at Ford Field.
Slay had been on the NFI list since the start of camp, but the cornerback was on the field in uniform Friday.
Slay, who was hoping for a new contract, did not attend minicamp this offseason, but he reported for training camp with the rest of the team last month and said his contract wishes wouldn’t hurt his play. Slay is in the third year of his $50 million, four-year deal.
Detroit drafted Slay 36th overall in 2013. He earned All-Pro honors in 2017.
