CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers general manager Marty Hurney is “cautiously optimistic” Cam Newton will be ready for the Sept. 8 regular season opener against the Rams after the quarterback suffered a left mid-foot sprain in a preseason game.
Newton injured his foot in Carolina’s 10-3 loss Thursday night at New England on a sack.
Newton was trying to avoid pressure in the first quarter when he got tripped up and landed on the turf. He hobbled to the sideline and grimaced in pain on the bench before walking under his own power to the locker room.
The 2015 league MVP only played 11 plays and the Panthers gained just 29 yards. He was sacked twice.
Newton left the stadium in a walking boot and didn’t address the media before boarding the team bus. He was playing in his first game since Dec. 17.
Newton struggled through shoulder issues last season, which limited his ability to throw downfield as the year progressed. By the end of the season Newton could barely throw more than 20 yards and the team would sub him out on Hail Mary passes. He missed the final two games of the season and underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder in January.
He was held out of the first two preseason games because the Panthers didn’t want him to risk injury.
The Panthers don’t have much experience at quarterback behind Newton.
Kyle Allen is second on the depth chart at quarterback, rookie third-round draft pick Will Grier is third and Taylor Heinicke fourth. They have just two NFL regular season starts between them.
Carolina’s offense was abysmal against the Patriots, managing just 99 yards and seven first downs.
Newton played three series and was 4 of 6 for 30 yards and was sacked twice.
Elsewhere
Packers: Outside linebacker Rashan Gary, inside linebacker Curtis Bolton and receiver Equanimeous St. Brown suffered injuries during the first half of the team’s third preseason game. Gary chased down running back James Butler and had his neck bent backward in the collision. Gary stayed on the field for a few minutes before walking off the field and then being carted to the locker room.
St. Brown sustained an injured left ankle when his foot got stuck in the turf following a helmet-to-helmet collision. He reportedly will be sidelined for at least the first month of the season. Bolton suffered a knee injury and was on crutches after the game.
Seahawks: Wide receiver David Moore will miss the start of the regular season after suffering a shoulder injury in practice.
Coach Pete Carroll said Friday that the team is still figuring out the extent of the injury. But Carroll said he does not expect Moore to be available for Week 1 against Cincinnati. Moore suffered the injury during Thursday’s practice.
Titans: As expected, left tackle Taylor Lewan has lost his appeal and will be suspended four games for using a performance-enhancing substance.
Lewan revealed last month that he had been suspended. He apologized to his teammates, fans and the Titans organization and said he did not knowingly ingest a banned substance. He tested positive for ostarine, which he blamed on a bad batch of a nutritional supplement.
The three-time Pro Bowler will be eligible to play for the first time on Oct. 6 against Buffalo.
