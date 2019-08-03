NAPA, Calif. — The Antonio Brown watch continues.
For the second straight day, the Raiders wide receiver was nowhere to be seen Saturday during the seventh practice of training camp.
The Raiders have not specified an injury, with a source indicating as camp opened Brown would be out “probably a week” after starting on the non-football injury list. Brown was removed from the NFI last Sunday. He participated in a walk-through, and two days later, ran some pass routes against defenders in drills before calling it a day.
The only clue about what ails Brown was a since-deleted Instagram post which showed two badly blistered feet. Considering Brown wasn’t with his teammates on the field, it’s conceivable he’s getting checked out by a specialist.
Quarterback Derek Carr, who said he hadn’t seen the post, has no choice but to wait.
“We wish the healing process of whatever is going on will be fast,” Carr said. “We want it to be fast, but at the same time you can’t rush things for training camp when you know you have a season and hopefully a playoff run to think about, right?
“The trainers know way more than any of the players know. We just know that when he does show up, we can’t wait and we’ll welcome him with open arms. Hopefully he’s healthy and just ready to hit running.”
The Raiders practice Sunday, take Monday off, then host joint practices on Tuesday and Wednesday against the Los Angeles Rams.
Coach Jon Gruden addressed Brown’s absence on Friday with some frustration.
“I think we’re all disappointed,” Gruden said. “We think he’s disappointed. We’d like to get the party started. We’d like to get him out of here. He’s a big part of this team, but in the time being we’re going to continue to work hard and we’ve seen the development of some other receivers we are excited about.”
In Brown’s most extensive work on Tuesday, he twice got behind defenders for touchdown receptions during one-on-one drills and only one of the several passes thrown his way was incomplete, broken up by Lamarcus Joyner.
The Raiders also signed running back Mack Brown, a free agent who spent part of last season on the Washington Redskins’ practice squad.
Oakland waived guard Lukayus McNeil, who signed with the team this past spring as an undrafted free agent.
Cowboys: Five-time Pro Bowl guard Zack Martin has irritation in a disk in his back and will miss at least several days of practice. It’s possible he won’t return to workouts before the first preseason game at San Francisco on Aug. 10.
Linebacker Sean Lee has also been out almost a week with what coach Jason Garrett says is a minor knee issue.
Saints: New Orleans is giving veteran running back Jacquizz Rodgers a chance to make his third different team in the NFC South Division.
The 29-year-old Rodgers has been added to the roster in place of former Washington Redskins and Tulane running back Rob Kelley.
Rodgers has played eight seasons in the NFL with Atlanta, Chicago and Tampa Bay. Last season he gained 410 yards from scrimmage, with 304 yards coming on receptions.
