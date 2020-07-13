The Washington Redskins will announce on Monday they are discontinuing the use of their team name.
The NFL franchise started as the Boston Braves, but owner George Preston Marshall renamed them in 1933 when he moved the team to Fenway Park, because a baseball team already played there that used the Braves moniker.
From there, they have become one of the NFL's cornerstone franchises, including three Super Bowl titles.
Protests against the name by Native American and other advocacy groups date back almost as long. The groups note that the term "redskin" is defined by the dictionary as a derogatory phrase, and was used in the 1800s during mass killings of the American Indian populations.
Washington owner Dan Snyder told USA Today in 2013: “We’ll never change the name. It’s that simple. NEVER — you can use caps.”
Snyder purchased the team in 1999 in part because of its history - he attended games with his late father at RFK Stadium.
However, that history is one that has been reevaluated often over the years.
Under Marshall, the team's legacy was one of segregation - he was the last NFL owner to sign a Black player, and only did so under pressure from the government.
"We'll start signing Negroes when the Harlem Globetrotters start signing whites," Marshall said in 1961.
The team's fight song, "Hail to the Redskins," has also changed over the years.
The song originally included a reference to "scalping" the opponent, which was later removed. For a few years in the late 1950s the final line, "fight for old D.C.," was changed to "fight for old Dixie."
Now the song, and the team's identity, will undergo yet another revision, with the adoption of the third name in franchise history in the coming weeks.
