Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice may have slid in the NFL draft in part because he switched agents midway through the process.
Now his former agent is suing him over money he claims was never repaid.
Guice signed with agent Fadde Mikhail after leaving LSU. Mikhail was with Top Dawg Entertainment, which represents a number of music acts, including Kendrick Lamar, but was just getting into the sports business.
But in April, weeks before the draft, Guice left Mikhail's agency and signed with Young Money, an agency founded by rapper Lil' Wayne.
Mikhail filed a lawsuit in a California court on Tuesday alleging that Guice failed to pay back a loan and other expenses incurred on his watch. The lawsuit asks for $500,000 in damages. Neither side could immediately be reached for comment.
The lawsuit alleges Guice took out $191,000 in loans from Mikhail during the pre-draft process. Agents loaning players money is standard in the period after they leave college but before they are able to cash their first professional check.
The rest of the money is from endorsement deals that Guice entered into. Mikhail claims that he is owed 15 percent on those deals.
The lawsuit provides a fascinating window into the alternate revenue streams of a professional athlete.
Guice's deal with Nike was for four years, with a $100,000 signing bonus and base payments annually of $40,000, according to the lawsuit.
Also according to the lawsuit, Guice was to be paid $35,000 from Hyundai for endorsements, and had a deal with Panini training cards for a minimum of 17,000 autographs at $12.50 per autograph.
Guice also had a deal that could have paid as much as $600,000 for him to appear at various autograph signings, though the copy attached in the lawsuit makes that money dependent on hitting benchmarks such as a minimum number of starts per season. He was also offered $1,000 per game-used jersey that he sold.
In his first two seasons with the Redskins, Guice has twice suffered injuries that forced him to miss a significant chunk of the season. He remains on the roster entering his third season of a four-year rookie deal.
The lawsuit alleges that Guice's contract with his second agency, Young Money, included a clause that the group would repay his former agency for pre-draft training expenses, but the lawsuit alleges that money was never received.
The agreement with Young Money also stipulates that Guice will receive "the official Young Money APAA chain, valued at $11,000."
