LOS ANGELES — Matt Kuchar had the game to match the ideal conditions Thursday at Riviera, opening with two straight birdies and never letting up until he had a 7-under 64 and a three-shot lead among early starters in the Genesis Invitational.

Tiger Woods, the tournament host, played in afternoon as he tries to set the PGA Tour record with his 83rd victory.

Woods made eagle on the par-5 opening hole and and two short birdie putts to reach 4 under through eight holes.

K.H. Lee and Russell Henley also played bogey-free and were at 67, along with Wyndham Clark.

Rory McIlroy opened with a 68 in his return to No. 1 in the world. Seventeen players from the morning groups broke 70, which included Brooks Koepka at 69.

Phil Mickelson had to settle for a 72.

Shadoff out to early lead in Australia

ADELAIDE, Australia — Jodi Ewart Shadoff shot a 7-under 66 to take a three-stroke lead over defending champion Nelly Korda in the first round of the Women’s Australian Open.

Ewart Shadoff had seven birdies at Royal Adelaide and held a one-stroke lead over Inbee Park and U.S. Open champion Jeongeun Lee6, who had five birdies in a seven-hole stretch.

Marina Alex, Amy Olson and Jillian Hollis (all 68) were tied for fourth.

