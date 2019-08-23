ATLANTA — A storm delay at the Tour Championship slowed the momentum of Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas, right when they were starting to pull ahead in the chase for the $15 million FedEx Cup.
The final hour Friday showed how quickly it can change — and for Rory McIlroy, why no one is holding back in the season finale.
Koepka didn’t make a birdie on the back nine until the par-5 18th when he hit 5-iron from 239 yards to 8 feet behind the hole. He had to settle for a two-putt birdie, a 3-under 67 and a one-shot lead. Because he started the tournament at 7-under par as the No. 3 seed, he was at 13 under going to the weekend.
He was one shot ahead of Justin Thomas, who played his final 10 holes in 1 over for a 68, and McIlroy, who had a birdie-birdie finish, for a 67.
Xander Schauffele was two shots behind after shooting a 69.
Larsen ahead at CP Women’s Open
AURORA, Ontario — Nicole Broch Larsen shot her second consecutive 6-under 66 on Friday for a one-shot lead over top-ranked Jin Young Ko midway through the CP Women’s Open.
Broch Larsen, who started on the back nine, birdied three of her last four holes to push ahead of Ko and post 12-under 132 at Magna Golf Club. Ko shot a bogey-free 67.
Amy Olson had a 68 and was another shot behind. Defending champion Brooke Henderson of Canada was three shots back after a 69 along with Pajaree Anannarukarn (69) and Yu Liu (67).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.