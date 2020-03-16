Some of us are finding out what sports addicts we are.
My sports-world favorites, auto racing and basketball, have shut down along with virtually every other major sport in the world, victims of coronavirus.
Were it not for the disease, Sunday’s TV schedule would have been besotted with those two sports.
I’d have started with the Australian Grand Prix at 1 a.m. That race would have ended about 3 a.m. and I’d have napped, then been up for the last of the basketball conference tournament finals, overlapping with races on the NASCAR and IndyCar tours, both of which have Richmond Raceway on their 2020 itineraries.
Instead, it was sports cold turkey. For therapy I got a good night’s sleep, participated in a leisurely family dog walk, admired the early-blooming crabapple tree in our yard, even made a video-game debut. Not bad, as rehab goes.
But by late afternoon the distractions were no longer having the desired effect. I was stewing over what NASCAR will have to do to patch its interrupted schedule. It seemed important – never mind that it’s way too early to know how long the interruption will last and how extensive the patch-up will have to be.
So far – and I’m writing the column on Sunday so things could change significantly before this piece appears on the printed page – as I write, NASCAR has postponed two races.
Last Sunday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and next Sunday’s event at Homestead-Miami Speedway are to be inserted into the schedule later, assuming things return quickly to something approaching normal.
That’s an enormous assumption. Speculation about the future of the virus spans a wide range. Some sports have already announced that they’ll suspend their contests into or through April. If the virus case load spikes, it could be considerably longer before racing resumes.
I called the folks at Richmond Raceway – which has the first of its two annual NASCAR Cup Series races scheduled for Apr. 19 – to see what they could tell me.
Not much – that’s what they could tell me. NASCAR wants to speak with one voice, I was told, so there’s no Richmond-specific comment at this time.
OK, let’s do our own how-does-NASCAR-deal-with-this exercise. Where are the gaps in the schedule and can those gaps absorb the postponed events?
The first break comes the weekend before the Richmond race, and there are two obvious problems. First, the gap is awfully soon and could get eaten by the virus. Second, that’s Easter weekend, which NASCAR has long tried to leave open – a nod to its fan base. But if the virus lets up that early, perhaps NASCAR would plug in a Saturday race.
Those are serious potential problems, so let’s move on.
Next in line would be the weekend of NASCAR’s all-star race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The all-star race, a non-points event, is set for Saturday, May 16. It would be possible to move that event closer to Charlotte’s 600-miler on Memorial Day weekend – and run a race at either Atlanta or Homestead-Miami on May 16 or 17.
Then there is a rare two-weekend break at the end of July and beginning of August, cordoned off so NBC – NASCAR’s television broadcast partner for the season’s second half – can devote all its available airspace to the Tokyo Olympics. This assumes the Tokyo Olympics will take place as scheduled.
It might take some nimble scheduling and some creative cooperation between NASCAR and NBC, with its many cable and online elements including NBCSN, MSNBC, CNBC, USA, Syfy, Bravo, E! and Oxygen. The possibility looms.
So, if the season is resumed shortly, the schedule has room to absorb two postponed races. But what happens if there are more postponements? Would NASCAR cram in more doubleheader weekends, such as it has scheduled for Pocono Raceway with points races on June 26 and 27?
Or what about extending the season? This year’s finale is set for Nov. 8, earliest season finish since 1998. Why not go deeper into November, even December? A Miami race could certainly be run in deepest winter.
The problem with adding to the season’s end is that NASCAR has a 10-race Cup Series playoff system. Do some tracks get kicked out of the playoffs? Do you have more playoff races and decide the championship at a different track than planned?
The run to the title is supposed to culminate Nov. 8 at Phoenix Raceway – and there’s a positive vibe about that track for the championship-deciding race after the thrilling event there before the postponements were announced.
So how about this – add races at the end of the year and let them count as part of the 2021 season.
That’s what NASCAR used to do when it visited more tracks. The last time was the 1969 season, a 54-race marathon that included two events run in 1968 – one won by Richard Petty at Middle Georgia Speedway in Macon in November, one won by Bobby Allison at the Montgomery Speedway in Alabama in December.
Tacking on races as next-season events could skew the 2021 points chase, sure. But it would also lay down an off-season storyline that NASCAR hasn’t seen in more than half a century.
It’s probably not anything NASCAR wants to reintroduce as a routine practice. But in case you hadn’t noticed, these are not routine times.
