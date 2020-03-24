eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series Dixie Vodka 150

Denny Hamlin, driver of the virtual No. 11 FedEx Toyota on Sunday, celebrates after winning the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series Dixie Vodka 150 at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.

 Chris Graythen/Getty Images for NASCAR

Denny Hamlin's victory in NASCAR's first broadcast iRacing competition Sunday netted 903,000 viewers on FS1, reports ShowBuzzDaily.com

Hamlin, a former Chesterfield resident in his 15th Cup season, passed Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the final lap of the Dixie Vodka 150 at Virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway. He topped a field of 35 drivers that included several regulars in the real Cup, Xfinity and Truck series. Hamlin was interviewed on ESPN's SportsCenter later that night and said the number of requests for interviews following Sunday's race rivaled only those following his three wins in the Daytona 500.

According to @TNLMedia, the 903,000 viewers are the most for any esports competition on U.S. broadcast television, topping the 770,000 who watched a Mortal Kombat tournament on the CW in 2016. It also outdrew 11 of the 17 IndyCar races last season.

FS1 announced Monday it will pick up the second race of the NASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series this Sunday at Virtual Texas Motor Speedway.

