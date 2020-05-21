IndyCar has put the brakes on its return to Richmond this year.
The open-wheel racing series announced that it is canceling the Indy Richmond 300 at Richmond Raceway on June 27 because of “local restrictions surrounding the pandemic.”
The race was scheduled to be run at night as the culmination of a "speed-themed weekend" at the track.
IndyCar held races at Richmond from 2001 to 2009.
Richmond was the first track of less than 1 mile to host a race. Action was mixed.
The 2002 race included a duel that saw Sam Hornish take the lead with two laps remaining and hold on to win.
The 2009 race wasn’t as entertaining. The series had modified its cars in a way that didn't suit shorter tracks, and cars mostly proceeded in a single-file line from the start of the race to the finish.
IndyCar also canceled the Honda Indy Toronto race on July 12 because of local restrictions.
The IndyCar season-opener remains the Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway on June 6.
