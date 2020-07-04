The stands were packed, and the fans were going wild.
Joe Theismann was dominating. The 6-foot star of the team had all eyes on him — every possession, every move, every pass. Single-handedly, Theismann was leading his team to victory.
But it wasn’t a Washington Redskins game. It wasn’t even football. It was one of the almost 800 charity basketball games radio personality Johnny Holliday put together for his Oneders teams between 1960 and 1985.
The Oneders were made up of disc jockeys from the WWDC station and big-name professional athletes, who would face off against high school teachers to raise money.
A lot of former players — Dick Bosman, Eddie Brown and Dan Ryczek, to name a few — don’t remember a ton of specifics about those games, but almost everyone remembers one day.
They refer to it as “the Theismann game.”
He started with 20 points. Then, it was 30. Then 50.
His teammates kept feeding him the ball, and it kept going in. By the end of the game, the former Redskins quarterback had scored 71 points.
“It seemed like everything I threw up went in,” Theismann said. “This was before 3-pointers, so these were all 2-pointers and free throws.”
The crowd went crazy, but not as crazy as Holliday.
“He still talks about it,” Theismann said. “He still doesn’t believe what he saw.”
Holliday was the driving force — the fire — behind the whole operation. For 25 years, he served as the team’s coach, manager and captain. He organized the players, scheduled the games and even led the team in points every now and again.
It was a pretty straightforward idea.
The school would sell tickets and keep all the profits. Holliday and his team would come and play 10-minute quarters, signing autographs and taking pictures with fans after the game.
The players saw it as a good opportunity to get a workout in, meet some fans and help out a good cause.
Holliday also got some good stories along the way.
One year, his daughters wanted his team to play at their school, Georgetown Visitation — an all-girls Catholic school in D.C.
When they got to the school, Holliday remembers having just one thought: We cannot win this game.
The faculty team was already practicing on the court — many were nuns, complete with black habits.
Avoiding a possibly tough PR situation, the Oneders let Georgetown Visitation come away with the win that day.
Overall, they raised just shy of $1.5 million for the schools.
It all started when Holliday was working as a disc jockey in Cleveland in 1960. He got a call from someone at Willoughby South, a suburban high school in the area. They asked Holliday if he would be the celebrity guest at a basketball fundraiser to help raise money to put lights on their football field.
Holliday did them one better. He put together a team at the station and agreed to play Willoughby South’s faculty.
He told the school to give the faculty members nicknames, and he would talk about them on the air. There were 1,400 people at that first game.
Holliday knew he was onto something when other people started calling the station and asking him to do the same thing for their school. They ended up playing at 24 schools that “season.”
The first professional athlete to join the team was Bernie Parrish, a former cornerback with the Cleveland Browns and Houston Oilers. NFL players didn’t make a lot of money in those days, so Parrish worked at the station in the off-season.
By the time Holliday’s career brought him to D.C. in 1969 and the team became the WWDC Oneders, lots of professional athletes wanted to be involved. Bosman and two-time Cy Young Award winner Denny McLain from the Washington Senators, among others. From the Redskins, there was Art Monk, Mark Murphy, Theismann and Brig Owens.
There was really only one rule for opponents: no ringers. Everyone had to be a school faculty member.
There was good reason for the stipulation. With professional and college athletes in the mix, the teachers went all out trying to show off in front of their students, Holliday speculated.
“There were certain faculty members who would do just about anything they could to try to beat us guys,” Bosman said.
There was a waiting list to get on the roster.
“He could get just about anybody he wanted,” said John Horshok, a former sports writer who played on the team for several years. “He got star after star after star.”
Holliday himself is a celebrity. He was one of the top disc jockeys in the country in the 1960s, and remains active as the voice of University of Maryland sports, among other jobs.
“Johnny, he’s a brilliant entertainer,” said Brown, a kick returner for the Redskins in the late 1970s. “He’s very outgoing, and he made it fun.”
At some point, Holliday started charging the schools a small fee, in order to give the professional athletes $30 a game for gas money.
Still, at the end of the season, almost every athlete would tell Holliday to send his check to charity.
Most players remember never losing. There were a few undefeated seasons, but Holliday said there were a few losses over the years — mostly intentional.
If a crowd was really energized and the game was close, Holliday would call a timeout with 10 or 15 seconds on the clock. The players would all agree that the school should get the win. Holliday would grab someone from the faculty team and tell them the plan.
Once the ball was thrown in, they would get it to whichever teacher was considered the favorite and let them have a clean shot.
“We could’ve beat them by 30 points,” Holliday said. “I would say, ‘What’s the sense of doing that? It doesn’t make any sense.’ The whole point was to make some good public relations, which we did, and make the schools some money.”
The gyms were almost always packed. The games struck a balance between competition and entertainment.
The games were of high enough profile that they were written about in local papers, but to the players, it felt more like a group of friends messing around — Pro Basketball Hall of Famer Rick Barry and Holliday were roommates for a time, and so were Horshok and Bosman.
Horshok considered himself the clown of the group.
“We weren’t the Harlem Globetrotters,” Horshok said, “but we did a lot of fun stuff to try to entertain because it was always charity.”
At the end of the games, Horshok would throw off his jersey and storm off the court. The next morning, he would go on Holliday’s radio show, and they’d do little skits, ribbing about the previous night’s game.
Despite the jokes, the players did usually want to win, and there were some games where the schools gave the Oneders a run for their money. Holliday remembers a game in San Francisco that was tied in the final seconds.
Barry — who was playing for the San Fransisco Warriors — got the ball at half court. He took one dribble and fired a 40-footer. Before the ball reached the rim, Barry started walking to the locker room.
The ball went in, and Holliday ran to catch up with Barry.
“What a clutch shot,” he said.
“Not really,” Barry said. “I’m playing against high school faculty. You know I’ve been playing in the NBA for two years now, right?”
Fifty years later, Holliday has an incredible memory. He remembers almost everyone who played for his team, the crowd numbers and the scores.
The games eventually stopped in 1985 when Holliday no longer had time to organize and manage the team.
The first seven-figure contracts for professional athletes started being signed at that time, giving teams more leeway to regulate what players can and can’t do during the offseason.
Even without the restrictions, many of the former players don’t think athletes would be willing join a similar team today.
Ryczek, Brown and Theismann think current players are more worried about injury.
They think it has to do with the money involved. When he was drafted, Ryczek made $15,000 a season with the Redskins. Brown was making $28,000.
The NFL minimum salary is now $480,000.
Theismann thinks maybe you could organize something similar, but only with less “economic risks involved.”
Horshok thinks it could still be done. He was the original manager of the Special Olympics for Coca-Cola and has experience putting on similar events. He thinks today you could get that kind of game organized in two weeks.
All you need is a leader — someone larger than life with enough name recognition to mobilize people.
And for the Oneders, Johnny Holliday was the man for the job.
“It’s all about Johnny,” Horshok said. “He was charismatic and handsome. He was a good athlete. Very, very humble. A remarkable guy.”
