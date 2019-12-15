LANDOVER, Md. - Normally the last person out of the locker room, Josh Norman left quickly on Sunday after the Redskins' 37-27 loss to the Eagles.
Norman was pressed into emergency duty in the final minutes after being benched the previous three weeks, an unexpected end to the fourth year of a 5-year deal that was going to make him a superstar in Washington.
As he left, I asked Norman how he was doing.
"It's been great," he said.
I told him I didn't believe him.
"It's been great for me," he said.
I reminded him that Danny Johnson and Aaron Colvin saw the field ahead of him on Sunday.
"I mean, hey, I'm a good sport, man," he said. You've got to hold your head high in situations like that, you know. It's not you, it's the situation that's going on.
"You know, I'm blessed, and I'm very fortunate to be in the situation I am in, and everything you give thanks for, you give blessings, because that's where it all comes from. I'm honored to be in a situation like this and will handle it in a way that is much more than it may look like."
Norman then addressed his absence from the lineup and what the near future holds. One thing he wouldn't discuss was the Eagles game-winning touchdown, where he missed an opportunity to break up the pass to Greg Ward.
"You saw what happened," he said. "I don't think there's nothing to follow up on. I'm not going to put nobody under the bus. That's what we don't do. So, what you see is what you get, and I'm going to leave it at that.
"I'm not saying anything else besides that. It is what it is. I'll take it on the chin."
Norman on how it's been tough to watch from the bench:
"Yeah, it's a tough pill to swallow in itself just because of who you are, and you know that this league is all a formality and the situations you try to play in. I've been blessed. I truly have been. This is a great spirit for me. So much so that I look back over a lot of things I've done.
"We're not going to the playoffs. Everyone knows that. So whatever they're doing, they're doing (referring to the coaches). There's nothing I can do. I know it's God's grace to be in this situation, and I'm truly humbled by it. I really am. I think you've got to hold your head high no matter what the situation.
"I don't think I've spoken in a long time just because I want to be prepared and everything, but I've been built up strong. This has made me stronger. ... I will rise again for it, because that's who I am."
Norman on what's next:
"I'm still under contract for a year so we'll see what happens. Someone higher deals the cards, I just have to play the hand. I don't deal those cards."
Norman on being a teammate:
"I'm on the side. I'm pepping up my peers. Giving them good words of encouragement. That's what we can do. That's what I can control. So I control that. I do nothing more, nothing less than what I've been asked. I'm a guy who, when I shake your hand, when I signed, that's what it is. I'm going to do whatever they ask. I'm not going to buck the system. I know I could but I choose not to because it's grace."
Norman, on whether he still believes he can be an elite cornerback when he returns:
"I don't believe anything. I am. When you are something you don't believe it, you go out and do it. Sucks that I can't prove it right now, but formalities and situations, you've got to play the cards you're dealt. That's what it is. I was dealt a hand right now and I've got to play it. Play to the best of my abilities and whatever happens, happens. But I'm blessed, man. I truly am. Even in this situation, it may not look that way. Trust me. It ain't no gray skies when I look out. Only thing is sunny. I'm looking forward to the time when we do touch that blade of grass again and I'm going to do it in a big way. But like I said, I've been blessed. If I don't play another snap, another down, that's what it is."
