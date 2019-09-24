Bears Redskins Football

Chicago Bears wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (18) catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) during the first half of Monday's game.

LANDOVER, Md. - Cornerback Josh Norman became the latest Washington Redskins player to voice his displeasure with the NFL's officiating after Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears.

After the first week, Redskins offensive lineman Morgan Moses suggested the officials were judging his team extra harshly.

"I don't want to pinpoint anything, but the referees have got something out for us," he said at the time. "We try to do everything; we work our tails off to make sure we're doing the right things and stuff like that."

Now, two weeks later, it's Norman's turn.

He was unhappy that he was called for defensive pass interference in the end zone on Monday, while Bears receiver Taylor Gabriel was not called for offensive pass interference on a toe-the-line touchdown catch he made.

Norman was asked whether he shared Moses' thoughts about the Redskins being targeted.

"Well, turn on the TV tonight," he said. "I don't know, you tell me. [Shoot]. Wow.

"Like I said, it was some egregious stuff out there today, but at the end of the day, what can we do."

He continued: "I mean, shoot, if I say something they're going to tag me. I'd rather keep my comments right now to myself. It's still early in the season. So my pocket book is going to be fine. But if this continues, then of course something's going to be said about it. Because like I said, we're playing. We're playing hard. The only thing we ask for it to be is fair."

