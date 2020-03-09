The Richmond Kickers have upgraded City Stadium to the tune of almost $2 million ahead of the upcoming USL League One season.
City Stadium, which initially opened in 1929, was last given major renovations in 1994, before hosting the NCAA’s College Cup championship.
The upgrades include new field lighting, Wi-Fi for fans, and a new field irrigation system. Richmond mayor Levar Stoney joined the team on Monday to unveil the improvements.
“The Kickers are valuable partners who not only contribute to the development of our professional sports economy but also promote wellness and engagement in the beautiful game throughout our community,” Stoney said in a statement.
The Kickers open play on March 28 against Forward Madison FC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.