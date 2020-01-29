Michael Vick has opened up to the maker of a new documentary about his rise, fall and second act.
The former Virginia Tech and NFL quarterback is the subject of the latest edition of ESPN’s “30 for 30” documentary series. Part I of “Vick” will air from 9-11 p.m. Thursday, followed by Part II from 9-11 p.m. on Feb. 6.
The first part traces Vick’s rise from his Newport News roots to stardom at Virginia Tech to becoming one of the faces of the NFL. The second part deals with his conviction and imprisonment for dogfighting and his return to the NFL.
“It’s such a multifaceted, fascinating story that reaches into so many other things besides just football,” director and producer Stanley Nelson said of his documentary in a phone interview Wednesday.
Vick, 39, sat for three interviews with Nelson. “He was, I thought, very forthright,” he said.
Nelson has done many PBS documentaries about civil rights and African-American history, including one on the Freedom Riders and one on the murder of Emmett Till. In the Vick documentary, he interviewed journalists and critics to give context to the ups and downs of Vick’s life. “That was one of the reasons why I was attracted to the documentary, because we were able to talk about other things besides just football, besides just the dogs,” Nelson, 68, said. “It goes into so many other things — race, the criminal justice system.
“It’s a complicated story, and that’s what makes it an interesting story.
“The film is about … Newport News. It’s about black quarterbacks and the denial of a chance for so many black quarterbacks for generations. It’s about the criminal justice system and how communities look at what happened very differently. It’s about the resurrection of Mike Vick.”
Nelson has won five Primetime Emmy Awards for his work, as well as a lifetime achievement Emmy. He has also won a number of Peabody Awards. In 2013, he received the National Medal in the Humanities from President Barack Obama.
Nelson and the other producers also interviewed Vick’s mother and aunt. Nelson did not mind that he was unable to pin down an interview with Michael’s younger brother, former Tech QB Marcus Vick. “It’s almost like you kind of have to tell his story, too, if you talked to Marcus,” Nelson said. “That would have taken us sideways.”
Former Virginia Tech offensive coordinator Rickey Bustle and Vick’s Tech teammate Corey Moore were interviewed. Former Hokies coach Frank Beamer was not; Nelson said there was a scheduling issue. They also interviewed Vick’s former NFL coaches; two of his fellow Bad Newz Kennels defendants; and law-enforcement officials, among many others.
The documentary begins with Vick recalling how he cried in his cell after turning himself in at a Northern Neck jail to await sentencing. “But I brought that on myself,” Vick said in the documentary.
