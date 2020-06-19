NEW YORK — The players’ association was told by Major League Baseball on Friday that teams will not agree to more than 60 games in the pandemic-delayed season, leaving open the possibility of an even shorter schedule of perhaps 50 games or fewer.
While the NBA and NHL have found ways to restart their sports, baseball has been unable to cope with the economic dislocation because of the coronavirus and the prospect of playing in empty ballparks, reverting to the fractious labor strife that led to eight work stoppages from 1972 to 1995. With time slipping away, the sport will have at best its shortest schedule since the dawn of professional baseball in the 1870s.
The sides are increasingly dismayed with each other and appear headed to a spring training lockout in 2022. Still, they agree on one novelty: MLB’s latest proposal this week to include starting extra innings with a runner on second base, and the union’s counterproposal said that would be acceptable for 2020 only, in the event of an agreement.
Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred met with union head Tony Clark for five hours on Tuesday in an effort to strike a deal. Manfred said the next day the sides had reached a framework for a 60-game regular season and the full prorated pay that players had demanded, and the postseason would expand from 10 teams to 16 this year and either 14 or 16 in 2021. Like the extra-innings experiment, the larger postseason would occur only in the event of an agreement.
But Clark refused to call it a framework and said his eight-player executive subcommittee rejected it. The union countered with a 70-game schedule as part of a proposal that left the sides about $275 million apart.
Players originally were set to earn about $4 billion in salaries this year. That would be cut to $1.73 billion for a 70-game schedule, $1.48 billion for 60 games and $1.23 billion for 50 games — roughly matching the total in MLB’s initial proposal for an 82-game schedule with a sliding salary scale.
In addition, MLB has offered a $25 million postseason players’ pool. even if there is a lack of fans. The union has proposed $50 million. Normally, the pool is funded from postseason ticket sales.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.