NASCAR announced Tuesday it is changing the stage lengths for 16 Cup races this season, including both at Richmond Raceway. In addition, a race will be ruled official if it reaches the halfway point, a return to its historical standard.
Under the new rules, the two stages at Richmond will end at Lap 80 and Lap 235; last year, the race stages ended at Lap 100 and Lap 200. The length of the two races will remain 400 laps.
“With the 550 [horsepower] engine package, the fuel mileage was different and the fuel windows got really tight before this change,” said Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition. “All this does, really, is make it so in the final stage, there’s more than a couple laps option for the field to pit and it gives a little bit more leeway at the end on fuel should we go into overtime.”
Other races where the stage lengths will change include the Daytona 500 (Lap 65/Lap 130/Lap 200); Talladega (60/120/188); Atlanta (105/210/325); Texas (105/210/334); Darlington (115/230/367); Phoenix (75/190/312); New Hampshire (75/185/301) and Dover (75/237/400); and the doubleheader weekend at Pocono (25/77/130 and 30/85/140).
When stages were introduced in 2017, NASCAR announced a race must complete the second stage to be considered official.
Among other changes announced Tuesday include:
- Richmond Raceway (April 18) will be part of the Triple Truck Challenge, a bonus program that also includes races at Dover (May 1) and Charlotte (May 15). In addition, the entry deadline restriction that created headaches last season when retired driver Greg Biffle won the opener at Texas has been lifted.
- The Xfinity Series using a 2.41-mile, 14-turn road course for the first time at the Brickyard.
- There will be no changes to the Xfinity aero package this season.
