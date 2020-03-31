Even NFL quarterbacks aren't immune from the boredom of social distancing.
New Redskins backup Kyle Allen joined quarterback friends Sam Darnold (Jets) and Josh Allen (Bills) in Southern California in February to do some offseason training, as the trio does every year.
Since then, life has taken a handful of turns.
First, Allen got traded from the Carolina Panthers to the Washington Redskins, where he'll reunite with coach Ron Rivera. Then the coronavirus hit, and Allen made plans to stay hunkered down in California for the near future, with the Redskins facility closed by NFL order.
"It's pretty boring right now, I'm going to be honest with you," Allen said by phone. "I just got done with my workout at 1 (p.m.), and now we've got the rest of the day with absolutely nothing to do. We play a ton of gin, we watch movies, play Call of Duty, and we get super bored. That's about it."
Allen said he's keeping his skills sharp but hasn't yet been able to get a Redskins playbook - that will come whenever OTAs officially open.
Still, he'll have an immediate advantage, having played for Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner last year. He thinks that will be helpful not just to him, but the whole team.
"I think the continuity with the system is huge for me, and I think it's going to be big for the team too," he said. "If we don't have a lot of OTAs or don't have OTAs at all, it gives at least someone on the team a chance with experience in the system to be able to teach it to the other guys and the offense, and relay what the coaches are saying, and just kind of teach the offense to everyone and teach the language."
Allen was the backup for Cam Newton in Carolina, but took the field for the majority of the 2019 season after Newton was forced out with an injury.
In Washington he'll presumably serve as the backup to Dwayne Haskins, but Allen spoke in the language of the backup quarterback, that nothing is ever a given.
"I think the expectation is to come in and compete for the job," he said. "I think that's an awesome opportunity."
He said he hasn't met Haskins before, but they've exchanged texts, and he expects a cordial relationship to develop.
"We've been doing it our whole lives," Allen said of competing for playing time. "We've been doing it since we were in high school, trying to compete against different guys. At the same time, you get to meet a lot of really cool people in the process. Cam and Will (Greer) in Carolina, we all came out with great relationships."
