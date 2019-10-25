KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs have ruled quarterback Patrick Mahomes out for Sunday night’s showdown against the Packers because of his dislocated right kneecap.
Mahomes, who hurt his knee last Thursday night in Denver, was a limited participant in practice all week. The Chiefs decided to give the reigning league MVP at least one game off as he recovers from an injury that can sometimes sideline a player for several months.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after Friday’s walk-through that Matt Moore would start against Green Bay. Rookie quarterback Kyle Shurmur will serve as the backup.
In all, the Chiefs have ruled out six players for a showdown between division leaders.
Defensive end Frank Clark is out with a neck injury, cornerback Kendall Fuller (Virginia Tech) with a broken thumb, left tackle Eric Fisher and defensive tackle Chris Jones with groin injuries and left guard Andrew Wylie with a sprained ankle.
Falcons’ Ryan listed as questionable
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Quarterback Matt Ryan returned to practice from a right ankle sprain and is listed as questionable for the Falcons’ game against Seattle.
The 2016 NFL MVP was a limited participant in Friday’s session. If he is unable to play Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, former UVA standout Matt Schaub will make his first start since 2015 with Baltimore.
Ryan, who ranks second in the league in yards passing, was on the field for the first time since leaving in the fourth quarter of last week’s blowout loss to the Rams. He was injured on the Rams’ fifth sack and limped off the field after losing a fumble.
The 12-year veteran has not missed a game since 2009, a span of 154 consecutive regular-season and nine postseason starts.
Atlanta (1-6) has lost five straight as it prepares to host the Seahawks (5-2).
Elsewhere
Jaguars: Coach Doug Marrone ruled out weak-side starting linebacker Najee Goode (toe), strong-side starter Leon Jacobs (hamstring) and backup Quincy Williams (hamstring) on Friday.
The losses leave Jacksonville (3-4) with undrafted rookie Joe Giles-Harris, who was called up from the practice squad earlier this week, journeyman Austin Calitro and new additions Malcolm Smith and Donald Payne to play alongside Myles Jack against the Jets (1-5).
Receiver Dede Westbrook (shoulder) was listed as questionable.
The Jaguars also placed defensive tackle Marcell Dareus on injured reserve and signed veteran Akeem Spence.
Dareus had surgery Thursday in Philadelphia for a core muscle injury. He would be eligible to return from IR for the final week of the regular season and, potentially, the playoffs.
Seahawks: Pass rusher Ziggy Ansah is likely to return from an ankle injury, while starting safety Bradley McDougald is among a handful of starters who will be game-time decisions for Seattle Sunday.
Ansah missed last week with an ankle injury suffered in Week 6 against Cleveland.
Coach Pete Carroll said Friday that McDougald has responded better than expected after missing last week’s game with back spasms and has a chance to play.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.