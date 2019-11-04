PHILADELPHIA — DeSean Jackson will have surgery to correct a core muscle injury Tuesday morning, a source close to the Eagles wide receiver said Monday.
The team later would release a statement confirming the surgery.
A timetable for Jackson’s return hasn’t yet been set, but even if he were to be available this season, it might not be until the playoffs, if the Eagles were to advance that far. Recovery from core muscle surgeries can take up to or longer than two months, depending upon the patient.
William Meyers will perform the surgery in Philadelphia.
Jackson suffered what the Eagles initially labeled a groin injury early in their Week 2 loss to the Falcons. The team later would term it an abdomen injury. Jackson missed the next six games as he recovered. He practiced last week for the first time since the injury, but only on a limited basis.
The Eagles listed him as questionable on the injury report and he dressed for Sunday’s game against the Bears. But Jackson, who caught one pass for 5 yards, lasted only four snaps.
Dolphins’ Williams out rest of season
DAVIE, Fla. — Miami Dolphins rookie receiver Preston Williams will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury suffered in the team’s first win of the year against the New York Jets.
Coach Brian Flores confirmed the severity of the injury Monday but offered no details and said it’s not yet known whether Williams will be ready for training camp next year.
The undrafted Williams leads the Dolphins with 32 catches for 428 yards and caught two touchdown passes Sunday.
Williams also has a punt return average of 11.5 yards, the best by any NFL player with at least 10 returns this season.
Meanwhile, Dolphins running back Mark Walton was suspended without pay for the next four games for violating NFL conduct and substance-abuse policies.
Walton was arrested three times last offseason in his hometown of Miami, which prompted the suspension. It begins immediately, and Walton will be eligible to return to the active roster Dec. 2 following the Week 13 game against the Eagles.
Brissett not ruled out despite knee sprain
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett has a sprained left knee but has not been ruled out of Sunday’s game against Miami.
Coach Frank Reich told reporters on his weekly conference call Brissett was feeling better than expected and no decision would be made until later this week.
He was injured during the first half of Sunday’s loss to Pittsburgh.
Receiver Parris Campbell also had surgery Monday for a fractured hand. Reich did not say how much time Campbell might miss.
Browns cut safety for social media rant
CLEVELAND — Jermaine Whitehead‘s disturbing social media rant cost him his job.
The Browns cut the safety Monday, hours after the team reprimanded Whitehead for “totally unacceptable and highly inappropriate” posts following a 24-19 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
Whitehead made several threatening and expletive-laden posts on Twitter while still in uniform following Cleveland’s fourth straight loss. One of Whitehead’s tweets was directed at Dustin Fox, a former NFL player who works for the team’s radio network. Fox had sent an earlier tweet criticizing Whitehead’s tackling.
Whitehead’s tweets included several expletives and in one he used a derogatory racial term. Falcons sign Allen The Atlanta Falcons are turning to their fourth punter of the season.
The team said it has signed former New England punter Ryan Allen, who averaged 45.3 yards over six seasons with the Patriots. He was released by the reigning Super Bowl champions in August.
Longtime Falcons punter Matt Bosher is on injured reserve with a groin ailment. The team went with Matt Wile for two games before turning to Kasey Redfern, who was let go during the bye week after averaging 41.2 yards in three games.
