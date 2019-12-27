ATLANTA — Wrapping up another disappointing season but buoyed by a strong finish, the Falcons announced Friday they are keeping coach Dan Quinn in 2020.
Owner Arthur Blank also decided to retain general manager Thomas Dimitroff for next season, though there will be organizational changes that restore President and CEO Rich McKay to a more prominent role in football operations.
In another change, Quinn will give up the dual role as defensive coordinator that he took on this year. Raheem Morris will get the job, hardly a surprise after he switched to the defensive staff at midseason and sparked a major turnaround.
Blank made the decision before the Falcons (6-9) head to Tampa Bay for the season finale Sunday, removing Atlanta from the list of teams that might be heading for a coaching change.
Perhaps the most surprising development was McKay reclaiming a major role on the football side.
A former general manager with both the Falcons and the Buccaneers, McKay was bumped upstairs when Dimitroff was hired as GM in 2008. Since then, McKay has largely concentrated on business operations.
Now, Quinn and Dimitroff will report directly to McKay, with Blank retaining oversight of football operations. McKay will become the direct conduit to the owner on all football-related matters.
McKay stressed that Quinn and Dimitroff will continue to make the personnel decisions, with the coach retaining the final say over the 53-man roster.
Saints evaluate Antonio Brown
METAIRIE, La. — Saints coach Sean Payton says the club has no immediate plans to sign Antonio Brown after including him in a workout with six free-agent receivers Friday morning.
Payton says the Saints are mainly doing their due diligence “on all of those players” and looking at how available players can help the team as it prepares to enter the playoffs.
Brown has not played since the Patriots cut him Sept. 20 amid multiple sexual assault accusations which have spawned an ongoing league investigation of the receiver.
Payton says the team would still have to seek information from the NFL on whether it would allow Brown to play if New Orleans chose to sign him.
Elsewhere
Eagles: Tight end Zach Ertz has been ruled out of the team’s Week 17 matchup against the New York Giants. Ertz hasn’t practiced this week after suffering a fractured rib and a back injury against the Cowboys on Sunday.
Right tackle Lane Johnson, meanwhile, is making progress with his high ankle sprain. Johnson missed practice Friday but is listed as questionable. He was sidelined the last two games after going down against the Giants earlier this month.
Jalen Mills, who rolled his ankle against the Cowboys, is questionable for Sunday’s game. He was a limited participant in practice.
Nelson Agholor, still dealing with a knee injury suffered earlier in the season, was ruled out of the regular-season finale.
Falcons: Rookie cornerback Jordan Miller was suspended for four games without pay for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.
Miller, a fifth-round draft pick out of Washington, will miss the season finale Sunday at Tampa Bay and the first three games of 2020. He was inactive until Week 5 and has played mostly on special teams, logging 23 defensive snaps in 10 games.
