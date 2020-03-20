ATLANTA — Todd Gurley didn’t wait long to find his new NFL home.
The Atlanta Falcons didn’t wait long to celebrate the deal.
“WE GOT HIM,” the Falcons exclaimed on their Twitter account early Friday, soon after news emerged of Gurley’s $6 million, one-year deal with the Falcons.
The agreement was reached less than 24 hours after Gurley was released by the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday. The three-time Pro Bowl running back was released minutes before $10.5 million in his contract with the Rams became fully guaranteed.
The Falcons needed a replacement for Devonta Freeman as the leader of their ground game, and Gurley’s arrival should be good news for ticket sales.
Gurley will be making a return to the state of Georgia. He was a standout at the University of Georgia, rushing for more than 3,000 yards in three seasons.
The agreement with Gurley, 25, comes less than a week after the Falcons released Freeman. Atlanta ranked only 30th in the NFL in rushing in 2019 and is hoping for a significant boost from Gurley.
Gurley has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in three of his five seasons with the Rams. He ran for a career-low 857 yards with the Rams last season. His average of 3.8 yards per carry was the second-lowest of his career.
Gurley’s physical will be especially important. He had a persistent left knee injury that limited his effectiveness late in 2018. The issue remained last season, even though he played in 15 games.
When healthy, Gurley has been one of the league’s most productive backs. He leads the NFL with 58 rushing touchdowns since he joined the league in 2015.
The Falcons also re-signed safety Sharrod Neasman to a one-year contract. Neasman, who was an unrestricted free agent, played in 15 games last season.
Broncos, Gordon reach two-year, $16 million deal
ENGLEWOOD, Colorado — The Denver Broncos agreed to a two-year deal with former Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon.
A source with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press that it’s worth $16 million with all but $2.5 million guaranteed.
Although his new deal is less than the $10 million annually that Gordon turned down from the Chargers during an unsuccessful holdout for a long-term extension last season, it does allow him the opportunity to face his old team twice a year and to hit free agency again in 2022 at age 28.
His $8 million annual salary also ranks fourth in the NFL among running backs.
Gordon’s arrival bolsters a Denver offense that has stagnated in recent years and which produced just 17.6 points a game in 2019. New offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur has set out to install a stronger ground game.
Gordon is an ideal fit. The two-time Pro Bowl selection has three dozen rushing touchdowns over the last four seasons and 47 touchdowns overall. In five seasons with the Chargers, Gordon rushed for 4,240 yards and caught 224 passes for 1,873 yards.
Steelers make deals
with Ebron, Wisniewski
PITTSBURGH — Ben Roethlisberger is getting a little help. The defensive line is getting a little depth.
The offensive line a little veteran experience, all in the name of helping the Pittsburgh Steelers make some headway in the AFC North.
The Steelers agreed to terms with tight end Eric Ebron on a two-year deal, providing Roethlisberger with another experienced red zone target.
The team also agreed to terms with guard Stefen Wisniewski, bringing the Pittsburgh native home on a two-year deal just a month after Wisniewski won a Super Bowl with Kansas City.
The Steelers also executed a rare in-division trade, acquiring backup defensive tackle Chris Wormley and a seventh-round pick from Baltimore for a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft.
Ebron, 27, is nearly two years removed from a breakout 2018 in which he caught 13 touchdown passes in Indianapolis, reaching the Pro Bowl for the first time in the process.
His stats dipped in 2019 while he dealt with an ankle injury that ended his season in late November. Ebron finished with just 31 receptions for 375 yards, his lowest totals in each category since his rookie year in Detroit in 2014.
Brady ‘excited, humble and hungry’ as new Bucs QB
TAMPA, Fla. — A new look for the NFL: Tom Brady in Tampa Bay pewter and red rather than Patriots red, white and blue.
The six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback signed a two-year contract in free agency on Friday, embarking on a “new football journey” with the Buccaneers. The deal guarantees $50 million and includes a $10 million signing bonus and $15 million salary for 2020.
The 42-year-old quarterback who spent the first 20 years of his career with the Patriots announced his decision in an Instagram post, adding he’s thankful for the opportunity.
“Excited, humble and hungry ... If there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that,” Brady wrote.
“I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me,” the four-time Super Bowl MVP added. “I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I’m not going to say much more. I’m just going to get to work!”
The signing comes three days after Brady announced on social media that he would not return to New England, ending his historic run with the Patriots.
In another Bucs development, free agent tackle Joe Haeg agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Tampa Bay. The fifth-year pro spent the first four seasons of his career with the Indianapolis Colts.
Elsewhere
Saints: Free agent left guard Andrus Peat agreed to a five-year contract keeping him in New Orleans. A source familiar with the contract said it is worth a total of $57.5 million.
Free agent defensive back and special teams regular Justin Hardee agreed to a one-year contract to stay with the Saints.
Dolphins: Linebacker Elandon Roberts signed with Miami, which added yet another ex-New England Patriots player to the roster.
Roberts played with the Patriots from 2016 to 2019. Last year, he was a captain, starred on special teams and occasionally played fullback, catching a 38-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady against Miami.
Linebacker Kyle Van Noy and center Ted Karras, both former Patriots, agreed to terms earlier this week with the Dolphins.
Free agent fullback Michael Burton agreed to a one-year contract with New Orleans. Burton is a five-year veteran who played with Washington last season.
Chiefs: Kansas City agreed to a one-year contract with former New York Giants cornerback Antonio Hamilton. Hamilton, 27, was signed by the AFC West-rival Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina State in 2016, then was claimed off waivers by the Giants before the 2018 season. Hamilton played 13 games before going on injured reserve with a quad injury, then appeared in all 16 with a pair of starts last season.
Browns: Cleveland added a veteran safety to its secondary, agreeing to terms with Andrew Sendejo on a one-year, $2.25 million contract. Sendejo, 32, played for Minnesota and Philadelphia last season.
Lions: Detroit agreed to terms with cornerback Tony McRae. McRae is entering his fourth NFL season after spending the past two with Cincinnati and splitting 2017 between Cincinnati and Baltimore. He originally signed with Oakland as an undrafted rookie. McRae has played in 37 games, including three starts.
Vikings: Minnesota has another starter on defense to replace. Defensive end Everson Griffen will not re-sign with the team. Griffen and his agent said Friday they were unable to come to terms with the Vikings because of the team’s salary-cap constraints. Griffen is the longest-tenured player on the team, having played 10 seasons in purple. He had eight sacks in 2019.
Colts: Indianapolis re-signed backup offensive lineman Le’Raven Clark. Terms were not available.
Jaguars: Jacksonville agreed to terms on a one-year contract with defensive end and special teams ace Lerentee McCray. McCray spent the past three years in Jacksonville, totaling 26 tackles and 2½ sacks while serving as a core special teams player.
Bills: Buffalo agreed to re-sign backup safety Dean Marlowe to a one-year contract. He’s a fifth-year player out of James Madison who spent the previous two seasons on Buffalo’s active roster after being signed to the team’s practice squad in 2017. Marlowe had two starts and appeared in nine games last season.
