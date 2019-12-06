EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Daniel Jones missed his third straight practice Friday because of a sprained right ankle, making it likely Eli Manning will return as the Giants’ starting quarterback on Monday night against the Eagles.
Jones was hurt Sunday in a loss to the Packers. The sixth pick overall in the draft finished the game but his injury prevented him from working out this week.
The 38-year-old Manning has taken the majority of snaps in practice with Alex Tanney getting the leftovers. Jones has worn a boot on his ankle most of the week.
Manning started the opening two games of the regular season, losses to Dallas and Buffalo.
Coach Pat Shurmur decided after the loss to the Bills to replace the two-time Super Bowl MVP with Jones, who then led New York to two straight wins. The Giants have lost their last eight and are a loss shy of tying the franchise record for consecutive losses, set in 1976.
“He looks good,” offensive coordinator Mike Shula said about Manning. “He’s had a good week. He always has a good look in his eye. He’s been great for me, as a coach, to be around. I’ve learned a lot from him. I look forward to watching him on Monday night.”
The Giants also announced receiver Golden Tate III has cleared the concussion protocol and will be eligible to play Monday. He was hurt in a loss to Chicago on Nov. 24.
Rookie Corey Ballentine did not practice Friday because of a concussion. He was limited on Thursday. Safety Jabrill Peppers (back), tight end Rhett Ellison (concussion) and linebacker Chris Peace (knee) also did not practice. Tight end Evan Engram (foot) was limited. Tackle Nate Solder (ankle) practiced fully.
WR Jones, TE Hooper return to Falcons’ offense
Receiver Julio Jones, tight end Austin Hooper and first-round pick Chris Lindstrom are returning to the Atlanta Falcons’ offense for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.
Coach Dan Quinn made the announcement after Friday’s practice.
Jones missed the Thanksgiving night loss to the New Orleans Saints with a shoulder injury. Hooper will be back on the field after sitting out three games with an injured knee. Lindstrom has been activated off the injured list and will start at right guard for the Falcons (3-9).
Lindstrom, the No. 14 overall pick, hasn’t played since breaking his right foot in the season opener at Minnesota. He is expected to share time with Matt Gono.
Elsewhere
Broncos: Von Miller said Friday he will test his injured left knee before the Broncos’ game at Houston to see if he’ll be able to start a new streak.
He sat out last week against the Chargers, ending a 95-game starting streak that dated to the 2014 opener.
Miller said he’s two weeks into what doctors said was a three-week recovery from a sprained left MCL. He had a similar injury last year but the bye week came right when it was at its worst, so he didn’t miss any action.
Miller also said he won’t need offseason surgery, just rest.
The injury occurred when teammate Jeremiah Attaochu ran into him just as he was about to sack Bills quarterback Josh Allen two weeks ago.
Colts: Indianapolis will be without kicker Adam Vinatieri and Pro Bowl receiver T.Y. Hilton this weekend at Tampa Bay.
Vinatieri was limited in practice Wednesday and didn’’t work out Thursday or Friday because of a left knee injury. The NFL’s career scoring leader has missed 14 kicks this season — eight field goals and six extra points.
Hilton will miss his fifth game in six weeks.
Jets: New York will likely be without Jamal Adams and Brian Poole in its secondary against Miami. The team’s backfield could also be missing Le’Veon Bell, who was sent home Friday with an illness that sidelined him for two practices.
Adams was officially listed as doubtful with a sprained left ankle. The star safety sat out practice all week and appears likely to miss a game for the first time in his three-year NFL career.
Poole was ruled out because of a concussion suffered at Cincinnati. Poole starts as the Jets’ nickel cornerback.
Bell practiced fully Wednesday, but then sat out the next two days of practice — making him uncertain to play Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.