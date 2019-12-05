Raiders’ Jacobs playing with fractured shoulder
ALAMEDA, Calif. — Oakland running back Josh Jacobs may make a little history if he’s named rookie of the year at the end of the season.
The Raiders haven’t had a player win the award in nearly 40 years. Running back Marcus Allen did it in 1982 when the franchise played in Los Angeles.
Jacobs could also become the first player to be named rookie of the year while playing half the season with a fractured right shoulder, something Jacobs revealed earlier this week on social media.
The 24th overall pick in the draft, Jacobs has been dealing with a shoulder injury since Oakland’s Oct. 20 loss in Green Bay when he left, received an injection, and came back to finish the game.
The injury has not slowed him down much.
Jacobs is fourth overall in rushing with 1,061 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s the first Oakland running back to eclipse 1,000 yards since Latavius Murray in 2015 and is on pace to finish with the second-most rushing yards in a single season in franchise history. Allen holds the record with 1,759 yards.
Browns’ Mayfield practices, will start
BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield threw in practice for the first time since injuring his right hand in Sunday’s loss at Pittsburgh.
Mayfield’s bruised throwing hand remains wrapped, but he zipped passes to Cleveland’s running backs and tight ends during the early portion of Thursday’s workout open to reporters.
Mayfield showed touch and velocity — his last pass was a 30-yard dart — on his throws, erasing any doubt he’ll start Sunday against Cincinnati (1-11). The second-year QB did not throw any passes on Wednesday but he vowed he would play.
Mayfield injured his hand when he banged it on the helmet of Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree late in the first half last week. He played the second half while wearing a protective, supportive glove.
Mayfield, who is also dealing with some sore ribs after being roughed up in Pittsburgh, has thrown just two interceptions in his past five games after throwing a league-high 12 in the first seven. He has 15 touchdown passes after breaking the league rookie record with 27 last season.
The Browns (5-7) need to win their final four games and along with some outside help to end the NFL’s longest postseason drought.
Broncos’ Miller unsure for Sunday
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver linebacker Von Miller says he won’t go on IR because of a sprained left MCL that ended his 95-game starting streak.
But he’s not sure if he’ll start a new streak Sunday when the Broncos (4-8) visit Houston (8-4).
Miller was injured at Buffalo two weeks ago and worked out diligently before the Broncos’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. But he couldn’t perform his side-to-side movements that are integral to his game without pain, so he was deactivated.
That ended Miller’s 95-game starting streak that began in 2014 after he missed the Super Bowl following the 2013 season with a torn right ACL, which he suffered five weeks earlier in a win at Houston.
Miller said if he played inside linebacker or defensive tackle, where he only needed his straight-line speed, he could have played. But his position demands the side-to-side movements that were impossible with his injured knee.
Steelers’ Conner to miss another game
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh running back James Conner‘s aching right shoulder will keep him out of the lineup for a third straight game when the surging Steelers visit Arizona on Sunday.
Conner took some reps with the scout team on Thursday but declared himself out as the effects of the sprained AC joint he suffered in late October continue to linger. Conner initially hurt the shoulder in the final minutes of a victory over Miami on Oct. 28. He briefly returned against Cleveland on Nov. 14 but managed just 16 yards on six touches before exiting.
Rookie Benny Snell has taken over during Conner’s most recent absence, running for 161 yards and a touchdown in victories over Cincinnati and Cleveland that kept the Steelers (7-5) in the race for a playoff spot in the AFC. Snell is part of a committee that includes Jaylen Samuels, Trey Edmunds and Kerrith Whyte. Pittsburgh has gone over 100 yards rushing in consecutive weeks for the first time this season and will get center Maurkice Pouncey back following a two-game suspension for his role in a late-game brawl against the Browns last month.
Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) did not practice and will not play against the Cardinals.
Jaguars LB Jack out for season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville placed linebacker Myles Jack on injured reserve, ending his disappointing season with four games to play.
Jack hurt his right knee in a loss at Tennessee two weeks ago and sat out last Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay. It was the first game Jack had missed in his four-year NFL career. It’s also the same knee that cost Jack most of his junior season at UCLA and dropped him to the second round in the 2016 draft.
Jack signed a four-year, $57 million contract extension two weeks before this season. The deal included $33 million guaranteed.
But he has looked nothing like one of the highest-paid inside linebackers in the league. He had 66 tackles, one interception and half a sack in 2019 while Jacksonville gave up more than 200 yards rushing four times in its first 11 games.
Cowboys defender Woods arrested
FRISCO, Texas — Dallas defensive tackle Antwaun Woods was arrested on drug and tampering charges after police say he tried to put out a marijuana cigarette when he knew he was about to be stopped for speeding.
The 26-year-old Woods is facing a misdemeanor charge of possessing over two ounces and less than four ounces of marijuana. The charge of tampering with evidence is a third-degree felony. He was also cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Woods didn’t Thursday night against Chicago because of a knee injury that has sidelined him for two games.
