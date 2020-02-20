The Washington Redskins announced the release of tight end Jordan Reed on Thursday, ending his injury-plagued seven-year stint with the team that drafted him with a third-round pick in 2013.
Reed dealt with injuries throughout his career, and suffered his seventh documented concussion in the third preseason game last season, causing him to miss the entire year. The release is the latest for a Redskins team making significant personnel changes under new coach Ron Rivera after cornerback Josh Norman and wide receiver Paul Richardson were let go last week.
The 29-year-old Reed only played 19 games over the last three seasons due to a litany of injuries — including foot, toe and hamstring issues — but the concussions have put his career in danger. Reed was on the receiving end of a brutal helmet-to-helmet hit by Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal in the third preseason game last August, and Rivera said last week that he remained in the concussion protocol nearly six months later. The team did not comment Thursday as to whether Reed had cleared the protocol.
The Redskins will save $8.5 million against the salary cap following the move, as Reed had two years left on a five-year, $46.75 million deal, according to the salary website Over The Cap. The team now has $61.3 million in cap space.
Reed's most productive season came in 2015, when he recorded 87 receptions for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns while playing in a career-high 14 games. He made the Pro Bowl in 2016 after posting 66 receptions for 686 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games.
Vikings' Griffen to enter free agency
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen will become a free agent for the first time in his 11-year career, coming off a bounce-back season for the longest-tenured player on the team.
Griffen has chosen to exercise his option to void the remaining three years on his contract, a person with knowledge of the decision confirmed Thursday to The Associated Press.
Though Griffen could re-sign with the team on the open market next month, his unsurprising choice will clear more than $13 million off the books for 2020 for the salary cap-strapped Vikings. To give the team more space for 2019 and avoid being released, Griffen agreed a year ago to a restructured deal that reduced his base salary and added performance incentives for playing time and sacks to trigger his opt-out clause.
Griffen did not become a starter until 2014, his fifth season in the league. The 32-year-old has long kept himself in optimal condition, never missing more than one game to injury in any season, so he ought to draw interest in free agency. With 74 1/2 sacks, Griffen is 15th in the NFL among active players.
Griffen had eight sacks in 15 games in 2019, following a rough year off the field when he took five games off to treat his mental health. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital the day before a game in 2018, after a scary series of incidents around the Twin Cities when he threatened gun violence in a hotel lobby and made repeated comments about believing people were trying to kill him.
Browns' Landry opts for hip surgery
CLEVELAND — Browns Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry elected to have hip surgery after initially opting not to have the operation.
Landry was bothered by his hip all last season but still finished with a team-leading 83 catches for 1,1174 yards and six touchdowns. He visited a specialist after the season and decided not to have the procedure before changing his mind after playing with pain in the Pro Bowl.
The Browns said Landry's surgery was performed on Tuesday in Minnesota by Dr. Christopher Larson.
Landry had estimated he would be sidelined six to eight months if he had the surgery. However, a Browns spokesman said the team expects Landry to make a complete recovery "for the 2020 season.”
