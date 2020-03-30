Free agent safety Eric Reid wants the NFL’s new collective bargaining agreement invalidated over language added following ratification of the pact earlier this month. He is calling for an investigation and a revote.
In a letter to the NFLPA on Monday, Reid’s lawyers said language posted on the players association’s website after passage of the agreement by a 1,019-959 vote on March 15 contains different language from the one players approved.
The new CBA is set to begin with the upcoming 2020 season and extend through 2030.
The letter from attorneys Ben Meiselas and Ray Genco highlight a difference in wording in the section about the league’s disability plan that affects hundreds, and potentially thousands, of ex-players who applied for Social Security disability insurance payments before Jan. 1, 2015. In the version the players approved, those offsets applied only to players who applied after Jan. 1, 2015.
In a series of tweets Monday, Reid provided screenshots of the CBA agreement that showed the language added after players approved the deal.
The NFL declined comment. The NFLPA did not respond to a request for comment on Reid’s letter or say why the language was modified after the vote.
Meanwhile, team owners are to vote in a conference call today on the new playoff structure the players approved in the CBA. The plan is expected to get the required 75% support.
The new playoff structure adds one team per conference, creating six first-round games with just one first-round bye for each conference.
Colts pick up veteran cornerback Carrie
The Indianapolis Colts agreed to terms with veteran cornerback T.J. Carrie, NFL.com reported, citing a source informed of the situation.
Carrie spent the past two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, with whom he was effective third cornerback and stepped up to start in place of injured corners Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams. Carrie registered 52 tackles, a sack, one interception and one forced fumble in 16 games (six starts). He was dropped as a salary-cap casualty.
Elsewhere
Chargers: Darius Jennings signed a contract with Los Angeles. Jennings spent the past two seasons with the Tennessee Titans, and has been utilized more as a returner than wide receiver. He led the league in kick return average in 2018 (31.7 yards) and had a 94-yard return for a touchdown against Miami.
Jennings appeared in eight games for the Titans last season and was a restricted free agent.
Steelers: A stint in the XFL has landed three players jobs with Pittsburgh. The team signed defensive end Dewayne Hendrix, safety Tyree Kinnel and linebacker/long snapper Christian Kuntz to one-year deals. All three played in the XFL under the startup league that suspended operations earlier this month because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Steelers also signed tight end Eric Ebron to a two-year contact.
Packers: Green Bay re-signed running back/return specialist Tyler Ervin, who played in four regular-season games and two playoff contests for the Packers last season.
Broncos: Denver re-signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu to a one-year contract.
