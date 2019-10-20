INDIANAPOLIS — Jacoby Brissett threw a career-high four touchdown passes — two to former Old Dominion standout Zach Pascal — as Indianapolis outlasted Houston 30-23 on Sunday to move into first place in the AFC South.
Brissett was masterful most of the game. He was 26 of 39 with 326 yards, and in a game the Colts (4-2) only produced 62 yards rushing, they needed Brissett to be at his best — and he was.
Brissett opened the scoring with an 11-yard TD pass to Pascal on Indy’s first series. Pascal later scored on a 3-yard shovel pass in the third quarter. Pascal finished with six receptions for 106 yards.
The Texans (4-3) answered with two field goals, the second coming after Deshaun Watson appeared to find DeAndre Hopkins (nine catches, 106 yards) for a touchdown pass with Justin Houston draped around Watson’s legs. But the officials ruled Watson was in the grasp, nullifying the subsequent throw.
Brissett, who set up the Texans’ second score with a fumble deep in Colts territory, then threw a nifty 2-yard TD pass to T.Y. Hilton with 1:49 left in the half.
Packers 42, Raiders 24: Aaron Rodgers had his best game by far under new Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur, throwing for 429 yards and five touchdowns and running for another as the Packers beat visiting Oakland.
Rodgers completed 25 of 31 passes to eight different targets and finished with the first perfect passer rating of his career, leading LaFleur’s offense to a season high in points.
Derek Carr finished 22 for 28 for 293 yards, two touchdowns and two costly turnovers for the Raiders (3-3).
Green Bay (6-1) took the lead for good on a 2-yard touchdown from Rodgers to Jamal Williams with 3:27 to go in the first half. The score capped an 11-play, 82-yard drive that took up 8:06 — the Packers’ longest drive of the season — and made it 14-10.
Saints 36, Bears 25: Teddy Bridgewater threw for 281 yards and two TDs as visiting New Orleans improved to 5-0 without injured starter Drew Brees.
The Saints (6-1) again showed why they still see themselves as Super Bowl contenders even though their star quarterback is out indefinitely because of a torn ligament in his right thumb.
Bridgewater completed 23 of 38 passes, Michael Thomas had nine receptions for 131 yards, and Latavius Murray ran for 119 yards and two touchdowns.
Besides Brees, New Orleans had to get by without top running back Alvin Kamara (ankle, knee) and top receiving tight end Jared Cook (ankle).
The Bears (3-3) lost their second straight, with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky struggling after missing a game because of a shoulder injury. Trubisky finished 34 of 54 with 251 yards and two late touchdowns. He was erratic, made poor decisions and heard it from the crowd.
Rams 37, Falcons 10: Jared Goff threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as visiting Los Angeles (4-3) snapped a three-game losing streak by routing reeling Atlanta.
The Falcons (1-6) suffered their fifth straight loss and lost quarterback Matt Ryan to an ankle injury. Ryan’s right leg bent awkwardly as he was sacked by Aaron Donald and fumbled early in the fourth quarter.
Donald was credited with a sack, forced fumble and recovery on the play. It was the Rams’ fifth sack of Ryan, matching the five sacks by Atlanta’s defense this season — none in the past four games.
Cardinals 27, Giants 21: Chase Edmonds rushed for career highs of 126 yards and three touchdowns, overshadowing the return of Saquon Barkley in Arizona’s victory over host New York.
The game was billed as a matchup of rookie quarterbacks Kyler Murray of the Cardinals (3-3-1) and Daniel Jones of the Giants (2-5), and both gave glimpses why they were the first and sixth overall choices in the draft, respectively.
But, Edmonds stole the show, scoring on runs of 20, 20 and 22 yards. The Cardinals’ defense also got four sacks, Jordan Hicks had an interception, and Patrick Peterson had a sack and forced fumble to seal the Cardinals’ third straight win.
Edmonds got the chance to shine in place of starter David Johnson, who was limited to one carry by ankle and back issues.
Murray finished 14 of 21 for 104 yards with no interceptions.
The loss was the third straight for the Giants, who allowed Jones to be sacked a season-high eight times. Jones finished 22 of 35 for 223 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown pass to Rhett Ellison. Barkley rushed for 72 yards on 18 carries and scored on a 7-yard run.
Bills 31, Dolphins 21: Tre’Davious White forced two second-half turnovers, and Micah Hyde returned an onside kick for a touchdown as host Buffalo rallied to beat winless Miami (0-6).
Josh Allen led fourth-quarter touchdown drives following each of the Dolphins turnovers, and the Bills (5-1), who were favored by 17 points, improved to 5-1 in matching their best start to a season in 11 years.
White’s diving interception at the 2 of Ryan Fitzpatrick’s pass on second-and-goal from the 12 led to Buffalo going ahead 17-14 on John Brown’s 20-yard touchdown catch that capped a 12-play, 98-yard drive.
Two series later, White punched the ball out of the hands of rookie Preston Williams near the Miami 30, and the fumble was recovered by defensive end Jerry Hughes. Three plays later, Allen hit a wide-open Cole Beasley for a 3-yard touchdown.
Titans 23, Chargers 20: Jurrell Casey recovered a fumble by Melvin Gordon at the goal line with 15 seconds left as Tennessee held off visiting Los Angeles.
Ryan Tannehill threw for 312 yards and TDs to Corey Davis and Tajae Sharpe in his first start since the Titans (3-4) benched Marcus Mariota. Tannehill came through as the Titans not only won their first game at home this season but posted a season-high 403 yards. He was 23 of 29 to outduel Rivers on a day the 16-year veteran moved to sixth in career passing yards.
The Chargers (2-5) have lost three straight and five of six.
Rivers finished throwing for 329 yards and TDs to Austin Ekeler (seven catches, 118 yards) and Gordon, who had 16 carries for 32 yards.
Jaguars 27, Bengals 17: Gardner Minshew led a fourth-quarter TD drive that put visiting Jacksonville ahead to stay, and Yannick Ngakoue returned an interception 23 yards to clinch a victory over winless Cincinnati (0-7).
The Jaguars (3-4) managed only field goals by Josh Lambo until their rookie quarterback and their defense made game-turning plays at the end.
Minshew was solid a week after his so-so performance in a 13-6 loss to the Saints. The rookie completed 15 of 32 for 255 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown pass to Keelan Cole for a 17-10 lead early in the fourth quarter.
Leonard Fournette ran for 131 yards and Jacksonville piled up 216 rushing yards, the third straight game Cincinnati has allowed more than 200 yards on the ground.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.