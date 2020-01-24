NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints are going to court to keep the public from seeing hundreds of emails that allegedly show team executives doing public relations damage control for the area’s Roman Catholic archdiocese to help it contain the fallout from a burgeoning sexual abuse crisis.
Attorneys for about two dozen men suing the church say in court filings that the 276 documents they obtained through discovery show that the NFL team, whose owner is devoutly Catholic, aided the Archdiocese of New Orleans in its “pattern and practice of concealing its crimes.”
“Obviously, the Saints should not be in the business of assisting the Archdiocese, and the Saints’ public relations team is not in the business of managing the public relations of criminals engaged in pedophilia,” the attorneys wrote in a court filing. “The Saints realize that if the documents at issue are made public, this professional sports organization also will be smearing itself.”
The Saints organization and its attorneys emphatically disputed any suggestion that the team helped the church cover up crimes. In a statement Friday, the Saints said the archdiocese sought its advice on how to handle media attention that would come from its 2018 release of its list of more than 50 clergy members “credibly accused” of sexual abuse.
“The advice was simple and never wavering. Be direct, open and fully transparent, while making sure that all law enforcement agencies were alerted,” the team said.
The team added that it has “no interest in concealing information from the press or public” and that it “merely requested the court to apply the normal rules of civil discovery.” However, attorneys for the Saints argued in court papers this month that the 2018-19 emails were intended to be private and should not be “fodder for the public.”
The archdiocese is also fighting the release of the emails.
The National Football League, which was advised of the matter by plaintiffs’ attorneys because the Saints’ emails used the team’s nfl.com domain, has not commented on the case. NFL policy says everyone who is a part of the league must refrain from “conduct detrimental to the integrity of and public confidence in” the NFL.
A court-appointed special master is expected to hear arguments in the coming weeks on whether the communications should remain confidential.
The Associated Press, which has extensively covered clergy sexual abuse in a series of stories over the past year, filed a motion with the court supporting the release of the documents as a matter of public interest.
“This case does not involve intensely private individuals who are dragged into the spotlight,” the AP argued, “but well-known mega-institutions that collect millions of dollars from local residents to support their activities.”
Brown out on bail
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Hours after surrendering to authorities and being booked into jail, former NFL star Antonio Brown appeared in front of a Broward judge, and by shortly after noon Friday he was released on $110,000 bond.
The free agent wide receiver surrendered at the jail just before 10 p.m. Thursday. He was wanted on an arrest warrant out of Hollywood on three criminal charges.
Hollywood police issued an arrest warrant for Brown following an alleged battery and burglary at his home Tuesday, which resulted in the arrest of his trainer, Glenn Holt.
Brown, 31, faces charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief less than $1,000.
Browns RB Hunt cited for speeding
Rocky River (Ohio) police found marijuana in a car driven by Browns running back Kareem Hunt during a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon, according to an incident report obtained Friday morning by the Beacon Journal.
Hunt was not cited for the marijuana. He was sent on his way after being cited for speeding, going 77 mph in a 60-mph zone westbound on Interstate 90 at the 163-mile marker, said Lt. George Lichman, the Rocky River Police Department’s public information officer. Hunt is not required to appear in court, Lichman said.
Although Hunt did not receive a drug charge, he could be subject to discipline from the NFL.
“We are aware of the matter but will decline further comment,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy wrote in an email response.
Concussions in league up from 2018
The NFL said on Thursday that the number of concussions players suffered increased slightly this season over 2018.
The league said there were 224 reported concussions, 10 more than in 2018. But those totals are way down from the 281 in 2017.
“We want to see head contact reduced,” said Dr. Allen Sills, the league’s chief medical officer.
The total includes concussions from practices and games in both the preseason and regular season. The league said that it did 485 concussion evaluations in preseason and regular-season games this season.
