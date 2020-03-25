The NHRA on Wednesday announced a revised schedule as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, with its scheduled stop at Virginia Motorsports Park on May 29-31 canceled.
The series will resume competition June 5-7 in Gainesville, Fla. Because of the condensed schedule, the playoff format has been eliminated and championships will be decided by points compiled throughout the 19-event schedule.
Officials at Virginia Motorsports Park announced that tickets for the events in May will be rolled over to the 2021 season, and they will share those dates with fans as soon as possible.
