NHRA Car

Steve Torrence earned his 30th Top Fuel victory as the Virginia NHRA Nationals finished Sunday at Virginia Motorsports Park in Dinwiddie.

 NHRA

The NHRA on Wednesday announced a revised schedule as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, with its scheduled stop at Virginia Motorsports Park on May 29-31 canceled.

The series will resume competition June 5-7 in Gainesville, Fla. Because of the condensed schedule, the playoff format has been eliminated and championships will be decided by points compiled throughout the 19-event schedule.

Officials at Virginia Motorsports Park announced that tickets for the events in May will be rolled over to the 2021 season, and they will share those dates with fans as soon as possible.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email