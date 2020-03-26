Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin sat in his Virginia home Thursday afternoon, camera facing toward him as he joined a video call with Columbus’ Nick Foligno, New York Islanders’ Anders Lee and New Jersey defenseman P.K. Subban.
If the NHL season hadn’t been suspended March 12 amid concerns regarding the novel coronavirus, Ovechkin would have been getting ready to play the New York Rangers at Capital One Arena, with faceoff set for 7 p.m.
Instead, the Capitals’ captain, who was in the midst of a historic season that got interrupted, was on a video call for NHL media with his fellow Metropolitan Division counterparts, answering questions about his life since the NHL season was “paused.”
As of this week, the NHL has instructed players and team staff to extend their period of self-quarantine to April 6 — the initial period was to end Friday — amid the spread of the coronavirus. The NHL also has postponed its scouting combine, entry draft and awards show — each scheduled for June.
“Me and my family are in Washington, staying home, keeping busy, lots of stuff to do in the house,” Ovechkin said on the video call. “You know, play with the little one. We are expecting another one in a couple months, so try to do some workout as well, but first week was kind of good thing, relaxing, we chilling and now it is kind of getting boring right now.”
With 48 goals through 69 regular-season games this season, Ovechkin was just two away from hitting the 50-goal mark for the ninth time in his 15-year NHL career. Ovechkin was tied with Boston’s David Pastrnak for the most in the NHL. With 706 career goals, he is also just three shy of passing Mike Gartner (708) for seventh on the NHL career list.
So, what are Ovechkin’s thoughts on potentially missing out on another 50-goal season?
“Right now our mind is on just trying to be safe,” Ovechkin said. “It’s a scary situation. It’s a scary moment for people all around, not only us. You think about those little things, but as soon as you start thinking worldwide and what’s going on in the world, it’s scary. So my mind right now, it’s not about 50 goals or catching the Great One or somebody else, my mind right now is about doing the best what I can do or what my family can do to be safe and to get over it.”
A majority of the season had been focused on Ovechkin hitting the 700-goal mark, which he finally achieved Feb. 22 against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center. Now, the conversation has turned to chasing Wayne Gretzky’s record (894), but with the lockout year and this pause, now, is that still possible?
“I hope Ovi does get there,” Subban said. “I just hope he doesn’t score against us. He scored 700 against us. I think it was 700 he scored. I’m sick and tired of seeing it. But it’s good for the game. So I wish you the best of luck.”
Ovechkin said he’s willing to forgo another 50-goal season in order for the playoffs to start immediately when the NHL returns. Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby, speaking on another video call, also agreed. The Capitals sit in first place in the Metropolitan Division with 90 points and 13 regular-season games left.
“We don’t want to play those extra games, but for different guys who fight for a playoff spot, some guys want those extra games,” Ovechkin said. “Of course, the more games we play, it’s going to be better for the fans and it’s going to be better for the teams fighting for the playoffs, but I’d rather start the playoffs right away. Sorry, guys.”
Ovechkin admitted it has been hard for him to balance the training with the uncertainty of when the season will return. However, his personal trainer from Russia is with him in Washington, so he continues, even if “sometimes I don’t want to do it.”
“To have a coach, trainer with me, he’s helped me a lot obviously because you get used to being with the team, working out with the team all year and right now you are kind of by yourself,” Ovechkin said.
Ovechkin, who has a small gym in his house, continues to do workouts there, in addition to riding his bike, running, playing soccer and also taking slap shots with his son, Sergei.
With the season in a holding pattern, the captain’s focus is on keeping himself, his family, and others across the hockey community safe.
“The most important thing is take care of yourself, take care of your family, friends,” Ovechkin said. “Help each other just to be safe because right now is hard time. We all miss you ... try to help if somebody needs the help. Because right now we are together and we have to fight through it together.”
