LANDOVER, Md. - Dwayne Haskins showed up late and left early.
Haskins, who led the Washington Redskins to a 19-16 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, wasn't on the field for the team's final play, a kneel-down to run out the clock after a late Redskins interception.
"We were looking for him," interim coach Bill Callahan said. "I think he thought the game was over."
Haskins was shown on television taking selfies with Redskins fans at FedEx Field, while backup quarterback Case Keenum sprinted towards the huddle to execute the final snap and run out the clock.
"I was so hyped I think I broke a water bottle," Haskins said with a laugh. "I looked up and we were in victory formation and I thought, oh, I thought the game was over already. But I'll get it next time."
Earlier in the day, Haskins was shown on NBC Sports Washington arriving at the stadium at 10:48 a.m., about 2 hours before the game. The timing is considered uncharacteristically late for a quarterback.
Haskins finished 13-of-29 for 156 yards in the victory, but saved his best for last - he connected with rookie Terry McLaurin on the final drive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.