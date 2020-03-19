The Washington Redskins added a tight end that will be a familiar name to local football fans.
Former Virginia Tech quarterback Logan Thomas will join Washington, helping to fill the absence caused by Jordan Reed being cut.
Thomas played quarterback in his first two NFL seasons, then switched to tight end in 2016 with the Detroit Lions.
He has two career touchdowns, one of which came in a game at FedEx Field when the Lions were playing the Redskins in the 2019 season.
