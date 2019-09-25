ASHBURN — After sorting out the quarterback situation during training camp, Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden is right back where he started entering Week 4.
Case Keenum remains the starter, but Keenum injured his foot during Monday night’s loss to the Chicago Bears and did not participate in Wednesday’s practice.
Gruden said Keenum had an MRI after the game and is optimistic that Keenum will be able to play on Sunday against the New York Giants.
“Tomorrow we’ll evaluate everything, see where Case is,” Gruden said. “I assume Case is going to be able to play. He’s a tough guy. We’ll deal with the ‘ifs’ on Friday.
“We’ve got a little ways to go before I make any crazy decisions.”
That crazy decision would be between backup quarterbacks Dwayne Haskins and Colt McCoy. Haskins was the team’s first-round draft pick this year, but Gruden has said he wants Haskins to get more time and seasoning at the NFL level before starting.
McCoy is a veteran who knows the system, but he’s battling his own foot injury that dates to last season. Wednesday was his first day of practice since Aug. 11.
Gruden said if Keenum can’t go, the “backup” would play. Right now that’s Haskins. But could it be McCoy by the end of the week?
“There is a chance that could happen,” Gruden said. “I don’t know yet. We just want to get through today.”
Wednesday’s practice was only a walk-through, a noncontact workout where players don’t wear their pads.
Gruden said the snaps were split up between McCoy and Haskins, with Haskins getting more. That will be the case again on Thursday as the team works to get its rookie ready to go in case he’s needed.
If Haskins were to play, he would become the team’s sixth quarterback in its past 11 games, joining Alex Smith, McCoy, Mark Sanchez, Josh Johnson and Keenum.
It’s a decision Gruden hopes to avoid. He’s rushed McCoy back before for a game in New York, in Dec. 2014, and McCoy re-injured his neck, setting him back further.
Playing Haskins also is less than ideal — once he starts, it would be tough to send the future of the franchise back to the bench.
Haskins also would be going against rookie Daniel Jones of the Giants. The two quarterbacks were compared to each other in the pre-draft process.
The Redskins players said they feel good regardless of the outcome.
“We have confidence in all those guys,” linebacker Ryan Kerrigan said.
Gruden’s easiest path, for now, is with a healthy Keenum. Thursday and Friday’s practices will reveal whether he’ll be able to do that.
