On the heels of major sponsor FedEx requesting the Washington Redskins franchise to change its name and Nike pulling merchandise off of its website, the team announced Friday it will conduct a "thorough" review of its moniker.
"In light of recent events around our country and feedback from our community, the Washington Redskins are announcing the team will undergo a thorough review of the team’s name," the franchise said in a statement Friday. "This review formalizes the initial discussions the team has been having with the league in recent weeks."
Redskins owner Dan Snyder, who has been steadfast in his refusal to change the name over the years, said in the team's release that this review process, "allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field.”
First-year head coach Ron Rivera said: “This issue is of personal importance to me and I look forward to working closely with Dan Snyder to make sure we continue the mission of honoring and supporting Native Americans and our Military.”
The organization ended its statement with: "We believe this review can and will be conducted with the best interest of all in mind."
Thursday, FedEx released a short statement that didn't mince words: "We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name."
CEO Frederick Smith is a minority owner of the team. The company is the title sponsor of FedEx Field in Landover, Md., where the team plays its home games.
Nike, which manufactures licensed NFL apparel, removed Redskins merchandise from its online store Thursday night. It continues to stock the other 31 NFL teams.
(This is a breaking news report. Please check back for updates.)
