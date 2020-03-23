Panthers Falcons Football

Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen drops back to pass during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Atlanta.

 The Associated Press

The Washington Redskins added a quarterback from Carolina who is familiar with new coach Ron Rivera.

This wasn't a blockbuster deal for Cam Newton, though. The Redskins instead acquired backup Kyle Allen, a third-year player who will provide depth and stability at the quarterback position in Washington.

Dwayne Haskins will remain the unquestioned starter, but in what is shaping up to be a shortened offseason, Allen will be able to jump in right away with Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner and provide a capable backup option.

The Redskins gave up a fifth-round pick to acquire Allen, according to an NFL Network report.

Allen was the third-string quarterback in 2018, his rookie year, before starting games in 2019 after Cam Newton was injured. He finished the season with 12 starts, compiling 3,322 yards passing.

He played college football at Houston.

mphillips@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6546

@michaelpRTD

