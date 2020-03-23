The Washington Redskins added a quarterback from Carolina who is familiar with new coach Ron Rivera.
This wasn’t a blockbuster deal for Cam Newton, though. The Redskins instead acquired backup Kyle Allen, a third-year player who will provide depth and stability at the quarterback position in Washington.
Dwayne Haskins will remain the starter, but in what is shaping up to be a shortened offseason, Allen will be able to jump in right away with Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner and provide a capable backup option.
The Redskins gave up a fifth-round pick to acquire Allen, according to an NFL Network report.
Allen was the third-string quarterback in 2018, his rookie year, before starting games in 2019 after Cam Newton was injured. He finished the season with 12 starts, compiling 3,322 yards passing.
He played college football at Houston.
Redskins release safety Nicholson
Washington released a handful of players on Monday, a reflection of its free agency moves during the past week.
Five of the players were defensive backs, most of whom were brought on at the end of the 2019 season for depth, but there was one notable name.
Washington released safety Montae Nicholson, who was taken in the fourth round of the 2017 draft.
Nicholson worked his way into the starting rotation, but was also an off-the-field liability for the Redskins. He was involved in an after-hours fight at an Ashburn bar, and a woman died of a drug overdose after being at his house last November.
The Redskins signed safety Sean Davis in free agency — he’s likely to start opposite Landon Collins when the season begins.
