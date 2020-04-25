Redskins left tackle Trent Williams will reunite with former offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco.
Williams was traded in the minutes before Saturday's fourth round of the NFL draft, and Washington received a fifth-round pick this year and a third-round pick next year in return.
ESPN reported that Williams will not receive a new deal as part of the trade.
"Trent Williams is ready to get back to competing in the NFL and is glad to be a part of a great organization like the San Francisco 49ers," his agent, Vince Taylor, wrote in a statement.
Leading into the draft, Washington had lined up a number of trade partners, but those deals were dependent on teams not taking a left tackle during the draft’s first rounds, when the top prospects are available.
First, a deal with Cleveland fell through, as the Browns took Alabama tackle Jedrick Willis with the No. 10 overall selection on Thursday.
Then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, another win-now team that needed tackle help, also drafted one — Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs.
Finally on Friday night another major domino fell, as the Minnesota Vikings took Ezra Cleveland of Boise State.
The Redskins continued to insist that they would hold on to Williams until they receive appropriate compensation for the Pro Bowler. Williams is under contract for one more season, and has been requesting a long-term deal for more money.
