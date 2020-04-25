Redskins draft Memphis playmaker Gibson with 66th pick

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2018, file photo, Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams takes the field for warm ups before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, in Landover, Md. The agent for Trent Williams says he would like the Washington Redskins to trade or release their longtime starting left tackle. Agent Vince Taylor sent a statement with the request to the Associated Press on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Taylor says the relationship between Williams and the team had reached a point where it's in everyone's best interest for the 31-year-old to be traded or released and cited irreconcilable differences.

Redskins left tackle Trent Williams will reunite with former offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco.

Williams was traded in the minutes before Saturday's fourth round of the NFL draft, and Washington received a fifth-round pick this year and a third-round pick next year in return.

ESPN reported that Williams will not receive a new deal as part of the trade.

"Trent Williams is ready to get back to competing in the NFL and is glad to be a part of a great organization like the San Francisco 49ers," his agent, Vince Taylor, wrote in a statement.

Leading into the draft, Washington had lined up a number of trade partners, but those deals were dependent on teams not taking a left tackle during the draft’s first rounds, when the top prospects are available.

First, a deal with Cleveland fell through, as the Browns took Alabama tackle Jedrick Willis with the No. 10 overall selection on Thursday.

Then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, another win-now team that needed tackle help, also drafted one — Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs.

Finally on Friday night another major domino fell, as the Minnesota Vikings took Ezra Cleveland of Boise State.

The Redskins continued to insist that they would hold on to Williams until they receive appropriate compensation for the Pro Bowler. Williams is under contract for one more season, and has been requesting a long-term deal for more money.

