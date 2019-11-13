ASHBURN - The Washington Redskins will send a scouting representative to a Saturday workout for free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick, but interim coach Bill Callahan said Wednesday it's unlikely the Redskins end up signing Kaepernick.
Callahan noted that the team is heavily invested in first-round draft pick Dwayne Haskins, and already has two backups under contract in Case Keenum and Colt McCoy.
"Our situation is full at this juncture right now because of the two veteran QBs we have along with Dwayne," Callahan said. "We have three on our roster where generally a lot of teams just carry two on their roster. We're really carrying one extra quarterback than most teams normally carry."
Keenum and McCoy both have expiring contracts, though, meaning the Redskins may have vacancies this offseason.
Callahan added that he wished Kaepernick success in the workout.
The Redskins were critiqued last year for not bringing in Kaepernick after their quarterback situation unraveled late in the season. At one point the Redskins started Josh Johnson, a journeyman quarterback who hadn't been in the NFL in several years.
At the time, coach Jay Gruden said the team needed a quarterback familiar with his offense - the two had crossed paths years earlier.
Kaepernick, who hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016 with the San Francisco 49ers, was at the center of protests about racial and social injustice, sparked when he knelt during the national anthem at games. In February, the league settled a grievance filed by Kaepernick and former teammate Eric Reid.
