The Washington Redskins won’t have a game broadcast nationally in primetime for the first time since 1982, when the season was shortened due to a strike.
The 2020 NFL schedule was released on Thursday, and reflected a team that has mostly become irrelevant from a national perspective. New Redskins coach Ron Rivera will attempt to turn that around, beginning with a Week 1 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
“It’s a great measuring stick to test us and see where we are and see the things we need to do to really become relevant in our own division,” Rivera said on the team’s schedule release broadcast.
The Redskins’ biggest game will take place on Thanksgiving, where once again they return to Dallas to face the Cowboys.
That matchup has become somewhat of a tradition — when Fox broadcasts the game, which is every other year, the network has chosen the Redskins three times in a row.
It’s one Washington might be better off avoiding, though. The Redskins are 1-8 against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.
The rest of the games will kick off at 1 p.m, with the exception of two trips to the West Coast, to face the Cardinals and 49ers.
The Redskins also released a preseason schedule, though there is widespread skepticism as to whether those games will actually take place, given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The NFL built flexibility into the schedule in case the season is delayed, giving every team two home and road games in the first four weeks, and having every team share a bye with its Week 2 opponent, allowing the league to potentially miss the first two weeks and still have the Super Bowl on time.
Rivera said he’ll emphasize winning the NFC East as the team’s primary goal every year, and it’s one that will be accomplished early. Washington plays most of its divisional games early in the season, including a stretch of three straight from Weeks 6-9, interrupted only by a Week 8 bye.
“My mantra with our guys is if you want to win the division, control the division, and we have an opportunity to play four games in the division by Week 9,” Rivera said on the team broadcast.
The start won’t be an easy one, though. Washington’s easiest opponents all appear in the month of November — a brutal opening stretch includes games against the Eagles, Ravens and Rams in the first five weeks.
Similar to the draft, the team pulled out all the stops to celebrate schedule release night.
Actor Matthew McConaughey, a longtime Redskins fan, dropped by the team broadcast to give his thoughts. He said he endorsed the offseason hiring of Rivera, who he believes will bring consistency to Washington.
“I don’t mean just with him as the hire, but I get that sense from our owner, Dan Snyder, too,” McConaughey said. “He’s made a choice here with Ron coming here that this is a long-term choice, it’s going to change the culture, it’s going to bring the consistency that we need, and hopefully it’s going to bring us back to a championship-caliber level, which is where we need to be.”
Redskins preseason schedule:
Week 1, vs Tennessee Titans — August 13-17
Week 2 , at Indianapolis Colts — Monday, August 24, 8 p.m.
Week 3, at Jacksonville Jaguars — August 27-30
Week 4 — vs Baltimore Ravens — Thursday, September 3
Regular season:
Week 1, Sept. 13, vs Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Week 2, Sept. 20, at Arizona, 4:05
Week 3, Sept. 27, at Cleveland, 1
Week 4, Oct. 4, vs Baltimore, 1
Week 5, Oct. 11, vs Los Angeles Rams, 1
Week 6, Oct. 18, at New York Giants, 1
Week 7, Oct. 25, vs Dallas, 1
Week 8, BYE
Week 9, Nov. 8, vs New York Giants, 1
Week 10, Nov. 15, at Detroit, 1
Week 11, Nov. 22, vs Cincinnati, 1
Week 12, Nov. 26, at Dallas, 4:30
Week 13, Dec. 6, at Pittsburgh, 1
Week 14, Dec. 13, at San Francisco, 4:25
Week 15, Dec. 20, vs Seattle, 1
Week 16, Dec. 27, vs Carolina, 1
Week 17, Jan. 3, at Philadelphia, 1
