An NFL team is a sprawling bureaucracy, a billion-dollar corporation that requires several leaders, each with a different area of expertise.
For most teams, that organizational structure includes a head coach, a general manager, a team president, and an owner — all of whom tend to different areas of the franchise.
Sometimes a person can amass power in two areas. Bill Belichick coaches but also has heavy input into personnel, the general manager’s role. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is also the general manager.
But what is happening now in Washington is unprecedented.
One man, new Washington coach Ron Rivera, is essentially filling all four roles.
Team owner Dan Snyder introduced Rivera at the start of the year and declared the franchise to be a “coach-centered” organization. He’s been true to his word.
Rivera jumped into one of the biggest jobs in football and has radically transformed the team in just seven months.
He tore down the walls shielding the different departments from each other at Redskins Park headquarters.
He overhauled the roster, bringing in veteran players who could help him in his mission to rebuild what was described as a toxic culture.
Then when Black Lives Matter protests began taking place across the country, he moved the organization away from its segregationist past and started two new programs to amplify Black voices within the organization and the region.
Between those things, he spent two days at the Super Bowl in Miami, doing dozens of interviews with outlets big and small, preaching his message of culture change to the world.
Looming largest was his role in Monday’s press release announcing the retirement of the Redskins name.
“Dan Snyder and Coach Rivera are working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition-rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years,” the statement said.
Rivera is not a traditional executive or a branding expert. He’s a first-year head coach, with no ties to the team, who was fired after a 76-63-1 run in Carolina.
Snyder, who in most organizations would be giving interviews on the topic, has been mostly overseas since March, according to a source. There is no team president or general manager.
If any doubt existed before, there is none now: This is Ron Rivera’s franchise, a radical shift in leadership for a team desperately in need of one.
Stories of dysfunction during the past two decades in Ashburn abound, and the changes keep coming. On Sunday, hours before the name-change news, the team dismissed two longtime employees in the pro personnel department — Alex Santos and his assistant, Richard Mann II.
The timing was curious at best. So was a report that Santos was fired for “nonfootball reasons.”
Washington is also working on securing a site for a new stadium, as well as the newly minted rebranding effort.
That’s a lot on Rivera’s plate, and it’s before his football responsibilities are even considered. He inherits a team that finished 3-13 last year, with a quarterback in Dwayne Haskins who is full of promise but will also need intense tutoring. Oh, and it’s a pandemic year, so Rivera hasn’t even addressed his full team in person yet.
Rivera’s approach is a breath of fresh air for a franchise that seems to embrace the challenge of redefining “rock bottom” on an annual basis.
Starting on July 28, though, training camp begins, and Rivera’s focus must go to the team. Who handles the other responsibilities, or speaks for the organization at that time, remains to be seen. It will be a crucial decision for a franchise that is seeking reinvention.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.