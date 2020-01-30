MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - In 2018, NFL Films followed the Carolina Panthers around for Amazon's "All or Nothing" video series, which is released after the season and offers an inside look at what transpired.
The Panthers' coach that season was Ron Rivera, who was recently hired by the Washington Redskins. But fans hoping for an inside glimpse into Redskins Park won't be getting one on Rivera's account.
In an interview with the Times-Dispatch at the Super Bowl on Thursday, Rivera said he doesn't want to be a part of something like that again.
"It was too hard," he said. "It creates an atmosphere I don't think you can ever really ignore. People are going to see the cameras; people are going to know they're on. And it's in their mind.
"And some guys won't be themselves. I, for one, was not myself."
Rivera said his one moment of authenticity did make the show, to his regret. At halftime in a game against Pittsburgh, with his team trailing, Rivera lit into his players, using several expletives in the process.
The clip went viral when the show was released, then again when Rivera was hired by the Redskins.
"I would really have not wanted that to be seen by anybody, least of all my mother," Rivera said. "That's how I am when I don't give a [flip]. Usually I try to be aware of where I am on camera, because I don't want to say anything that was not right. But at that point, I just had to speak my mind."
This season's show, which will be released by Amazon next week, followed the Philadelphia Eagles.
The 2020 participant for HBO's Hard Knocks, a similar program that follows teams during training camp, has yet to be announced, but NFL rules exempt teams with a new coach.
Rivera said he felt like he held back with his Panthers team at times when they needed a talking to, because he was aware he was being filmed.
"Instead of saying it when I needed to say it, I kind of glossed over it," he said.
"Then I saw how some players reacted to it. Some guys became part of the show instead of focusing on what they had to focus on. So, personally, I wouldn't do it again."
Rivera has plenty on his plate without filming duties. He has a number of key roster decisions to make in the coming weeks, and said he'll undergo a top-to-bottom evaluation before sitting down with his assistants and front-office personnel to discuss the team's future.
Right guard Brandon Scherff is a free agent eligible for a franchise tag; left tackle Trent Williams is still under contract, even though he didn't play in Washington last year; and cornerback Josh Norman and soon-to-be defensive end Ryan Kerrigan are both able to be cut with minimal penalty against the salary cap.
The Redskins also have to decide what to do with the No. 2 overall pick, which could mean fielding trade offers or selecting star Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young.
Rivera also continues to preach the culture change he'll be bringing. He said he didn't mind being on Super Bowl's "radio row," where he did seven hours of interviews, because it was a chance to get the message out.
That message just won't involve a behind-the-scenes TV show.
