WASHINGTON – Jose Urquidy began the season with the Houston Astros’ Double-A affiliate in Corpus Christi, Texas.
He’s finishing it in the World Series – with the type of start you’d expect from one of the established stars.
In perhaps the Astros’ most important game, Houston turned to Urquidy (pronounced Urr-kee-dee) in Game 4 on Saturday at Nationals Park. The moment certainly wasn’t too big for the bearded 24-year-old rookie.
With Urquidy authoring five unexpected shutout innings and Houston getting a two-run homer from Robinson Chirinos and a grand slam from Alex Bregman, the Astros evened the best-of-seven series 2-2 with an 8-1 romp over the Nats.
The pitching matchup that favored Washington may now be the World Series that favors Houston. This is in the hands of the big-gun pitchers now – Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg for the Nats, Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander for the Astros – and Washington will have to beat at least one of Houston’s co-aces for the second time.
Scherzer and the bullpen topped Cole in Game 1. Scherzer allowed two runs on five hits and three walks and struck out seven before leaving after five innings. The Nats came back with five runs against Cole and held on for a 5-4 victory. Cole surrendered eight hits and a walk while striking out six.
Urquidy had thrown just 4 1/3 innings in relief in the postseason, allowing one run. The Nationals had not faced him, and the unfamiliarity worked to the right-hander’s advantage.
Washington got just two hits. Three times the Nats worked the count to 3-2, and each time Urquidy responded with a strikeout. After Urquidy got Victor Robles to fly out on a 3-1 pitch in the fifth, Chirinos clapped into his catcher’s mitt. Urquidy got another fly to cap his outing.
He became just the second rookie to allow no runs and five hits in a World Series start.
Urquidy, the third Mexican-born pitcher (Fernando Valenzuela, Jaime Garcia) to start a World Series game, missed the 2017 season after undergoing Tommy John elbow surgery and threw just 57 1/3 innings last year. He was 7-5 with a 4.46 ERA in Double-A and Triple-A this year while making three trips to Houston.
His first call-up to the big leagues came in early July. Astros manager A.J. Hinch said the club wasn’t sure if Urquidy would be a long-term starter.
“He showed flashes of yes, he was going to be that guy and then some struggles that no, he wasn't,” Hinch said. “When we sent him back down, it was really just sort of a gap in time where we needed to work on a few things. The strike-throwing, we needed him to continue to evolve with that. He got beat up little bit and had one blowup game in Triple-A that was unlike him. He had a lot of homers and a lot of hits and maybe took our advice to be in the strike zone a little bit too much.
“Then when he came back, I noticed that that didn't really change him. That didn't shy him away from the strike zone, it didn't derail his confidence. He was able to handle the moment.”
After a September call-up, the right-hander allowed just three earned runs in 18 innings.
Washington seemingly was in an advantageous position to take a 3-1 series lead with Patrick Corbin opposing Urquidy. The Nationals spent $140 million on a six-year deal to sign Corbin to give them a third top starter. Considered one of the top left-handed free agents, he was 14-7 with a 3.25 ERA and 238 strikeouts during the regular season.
In the postseason, he had made two starts and four appearances in relief. He was 1-2 with a 6.91 ERA.
Houston took the sellout crowd out of the game right away. Jose Altuve, reaching base for the 24th consecutive time in the postseason, singled with one out. That set off a string of four consecutive hard-hit singles and a pair of runs.
The Astros made it 4-0 in the fourth when Chirinos slammed his second homer in two games, a two-run shot into the left-field seats. Chirinos was 2 for 24 in the postseason before the past two games. He hit .238 and had 17 homers and 58 RBIs during the regular season.
Washington got life when Urquidy exited. The Nats loaded the bases in the sixth with one out against relievers Josh James and Will Harris but got only one run when Juan Soto grounded out.
Washington was 7 for 21 with runners in scoring position the first two games. The Nats are 1 for 19 in the past two.
Bregman’s grand slam off Fernando Rodney broke the game open in the seventh.
Altuve, Michael Brantley and Bregman – the Nos. 2, 3 and 4 hitters for the Astros -- had eight hits.
The Nats had just four hits.
