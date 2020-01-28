After the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC championship game, coach Andy Reid received a text from former quarterback Alex Smith.
"The kid was unbelievable," Smith wrote, referring to Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Many people involved with the Chiefs think Smith is a big reason why. Instead of working fiercely to protect his job after Mahomes was drafted, Smith, now with the Redskins, took it upon himself to tutor the rookie quarterback.
"I mean, that just shows the kind of player and person he is," Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman said. "He was a tremendous leader - took Pat in, didn't bat an eyelash, showed him what he needed to show him to succeed in this league.
"And Pat takes a tremendous amount of pride in being under Alex and having learned from him."
Again and again this week, when I've introduced myself as a Redskins reporter, anybody associated with the Chiefs wants to talk about Smith. How much they liked and respected him. How they hope he'll come back from the broken leg that derailed his career in 2018.
The odds are certainly stacked against him, but he's not putting in the work just for show. Many times this year he'd arrive early to Redskins Park, and leave late, working towards an improbable comeback.
Can he do it? It still feels unlikely to me. But I do know that Smith put in the same mentoring time with Dwayne Haskins this year that he did with Mahomes, and for the Redskins, that could be every bit as valuable.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.