‘SWEET PEA’ AT A GLANCE

Hometown: Norfolk

Height: 5-foot-6

Stance: Southpaw

As an amateur: Won 201 of 214 fights. Won gold medal at 1984 Olympic Games.

As a pro: Won 40 of 45 fights, 17 by knockout. Won numerous titles in lightweight, light welterweight, welterweight and light middleweight. Ranked by “The Ring” as the best pound-for-pound fighter from 1993 to 1997. Elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2006, his first year of eligibility.

Tags

Recommended for you

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription