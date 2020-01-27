The answer was always Kobe.
Always.
Who is the best basketball player ever? Kobe.
Who would you pick first if you were starting a team - any team? Kobe.
Who do you want taking the last shot in the game? Kobe.
Not LeBron? Kobe.
Not Michael? Kobe.
It was always Kobe.
Of course, I never coached a game or even played basketball -- unless you count 7-8 year-old rec league hoops -- so my opinion matters not.
But as a “sports" guy, I always got asked those questions. Whether it be sitting on the back porch with my brothers or on a sports-talk radio show or over a few beers with buddies, I've been asked more times than I can count about who is the best.
Best quarterback? Tom Brady (although, my heart wants to say Joe Montana).
Best hockey player? Wayne Gretzky.
Best baseball player? Willie Mays.
Best basketball player? Kobe Bryant.
Period.
And I'd always take it one step further with Kobe, who retired as the NBA's third all-time leading scorer, only to be surpassed Saturday night by LeBron James. No matter the sport, the time period or the rules, Kobe was the guy I'd pick to build a team -- any team -- around.
It was his attitude, his will to win, his work ethic, his drive, his instinct, his go-for-the-throat mentality that separated him from everyone else. He wanted to be the best. And he not only wanted to beat the best, he wanted to maul them.
Even his hero, and to many the best to ever play the game, Michael Jordan.
Appearing in his obituary in the Washington Post (written by my good friend Kent Babb), Bryant recalled on a podcast with UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma in 2017 facing Jordan for the first time when he was 18 years old.
“I was thinking in my mind: I didn’t care,” Bryant said. “I’m going to destroy this guy. I don’t care if I’m 18; I’m coming for blood.”
No one wanted to win more. No one worked harder. And it paid off. Kobe won five NBA titles, two Olympic gold medals, was an 18-time All-Star, and once scored 81 points in a single game -- the second-highest total in league history. He also scored 60 points in the final game of his career.
The stories seem like urban legend or stuff out of a movie — a "Rudy" sequel. But no one disputes them.
There's the story of the time he tore his Achilles' tendon in 2013 against Golden State. The injury happened while he was shooting and had been fouled. Before he left the court with an injury that would end his season -- and some say he would never be the same player after -- Kobe made both free throws.
“We were down two [points]," he said years later, according to an Associated Press story, "had to tie the game first."
That is one of dozens of stories about Kobe.
He was also accused of sexual assault in 2003, charged with attacking a 19-year-old employee at a Colorado resort. The charge was eventually dropped when the women declined to testify. She later filed a civil suit that was settled out of court. That’s also a part of his legacy. One we can’t ignore.
On the court, the "Mamba Mentality" was palpable. Not only could you feel it when he played, you could taste it, touch it. Kobe was ... well, Kobe. That's all you had to say. One name. Everyone knew.
Even those of us who didn't "know" him, we felt like we did.
I never met Kobe and never covered him professionally. But the news of his death, along with eight other people, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, in a helicopter crash Sunday in California gutted me.
Maybe because we were born a month a part. Maybe because he's the first superstar my age to die in a horrific way, his life cut way too short. Maybe because it reminds me of my own mortality.
Maybe it's because we come from around the same area.
Maybe it's because we have only daughters.
Whatever it was, the news hit hard Sunday. Really hard.
Maybe it’s because of those stories about him. Maybe it's because of the way I wish I played.
Maybe it's because he was a father.
Maybe it's because he wasn't perfect.
Maybe it’s because I can’t stop thinking about what those final moments were like between him and his daughter.
It’s tearing me up.
Maybe it’s because I’m thinking about how his girls will grow up without a dad; his wife without her husband.
Maybe it's because I'm thinking about how unfair it is that Gianna will never get to grow up and live.
Maybe it's because I'm thinking about my girls.
Damn.
He died on his way to his daughter’s basketball game. Forget about the transportation, he was doing what any dad would have done.
Maybe it's all of it.
