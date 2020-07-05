As Major League Baseball players and owners fought over how to divide reduced revenues in 2020, the National Football League was able to rest easy, knowing it wouldn’t be an issue.
The league will have its day of reckoning, though.
As the NFL continues to prepare for a full season, even in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, it has become clear that revenue from ticket and concession sales will be down considerably, if not eliminated entirely.
That’s no small thing. Washington Redskins tickets start at $80 and go up to $250 for club level seats, meaning the club rakes in several million dollars every Sunday before ever selling a beer ($12) or parking a car ($50).
That money from around the league is added with television and merchandise revenues and ultimately creates the league’s salary cap.
The 2020 salary cap is $198.2 million, set based on the 2019 revenues. No matter how few fans attend games this year, player salaries are locked in, and will be paid in full as long as a full season is played.
Unlike MLB, where salaries and revenues aren’t connected, in the NFL the players receive a set amount of the money the league generates — about 47 percent.
However, reduced revenues this year would mean a lower salary cap next year, a situation the league and its players will have to address down the line.
The NFL’s salary cap has gone up by at least $10 million every year since 2013, and with new TV deals on the horizon, pre-pandemic projections assumed that steady growth would continue.
Teams often sign back-loaded contracts worth more money in their later years, assuming the cap will rise accordingly. If the cap were to shrink, several teams could find themselves in trouble.
One solution being floated is for the NFL and the players association to guarantee a steady cap, borrowing money from future years to pay for the downturn in 2020.
For example, if the cap would shrink by $20 million next year, the league will agree to keep it unchanged, but artificially reduce the cap by $20 million in 2023, assuming revenues have bounced back by then.
Most teams keep their accounting to themselves, but as a publicly owned team, the Green Bay Packers can be looked at as an example.
In 2018, the Packers received about $255 million from the league’s TV deals, while they earned about $196 million from “local revenue,” defined as ticket sales, concessions, sponsorships and other revenue streams.
That number wouldn’t go to zero even if games were closed to fans — corporate sponsorships would likely go on, and potentially even expand, as would merchandise sales. But it’s clear that losing in-stadium revenue would be a substantial hit.
The NFL seems well positioned to weather a one-year drop-off in that revenue without the players taking too big of a cut. A full season cancellation, however, would likely be more than simple accounting could fix.
