The NFL has directed its 32 teams to remain at their home facilities for this year's training camp, citing the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
It appears unlikely fans will be invited to attend the camp, which made traveling to Richmond impractical for the team. The Redskins did so as a way to reach fans outside the D.C. market.
One year remains on the original 8-year contract that brought training camp to the city. It was not immediately clear what would happen to that year.
The sides had been in a holding pattern on a potential extension while waiting for new coach Ron Rivera to tour the facilities. Rivera was scheduled to in March, but that visit was called off due to the pandemic.
The Redskins have held training camp at their Ashburn facility in the past, though it has been rare not to take the show on the road.
Washington had its camp in Carlisle, Pa. for three decades before a move to Frostburg, Md., under owner Dan Snyder in 1995.
From 2003-2012 the camp was held in Ashburn, which was followed by the move to Richmond.
The Richmond Economic Development Authority paid the team $500,000 a year in cash and in-kind contributions to make the trip, but the team indicated earlier this year they would no longer charge the city for the cash portion of the visits.
